Lionel Messi Beats Cristiano Ronaldo To Be Crowned Best Men's Player Of The 2010s

Barcelona icon Lionel Messi is regarded among the greatest football stars to have stepped on the field. He has racked up impeccable records to his credit over more than the previous 15 years and has established an undisputed legacy with Barcelona as well as with the Argentina national team. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner's efforts seem to have paid off with his crowning as the best men's player of the previous decade.

Also Read | Messi vs Ronaldo 'rivalry': How much are the 2 football superstars worth combined?

Messi decade stats as he is crowned the best player

International Federation of Football for History (IFFHS) has published the list of top 10 football stars over the previous decade and Messi has emerged at the top. The 33-year-old beat his arch-rival and Juventus ace Cristiano Ronaldo. The numbers by IFFHS are based on a yearly ranking system.

Leo Messi is the First Player to win



° IFFHS Greatest Player of the Decade

° IFFHS Greatest Playmaker of the Decade

° IFFHS World Best National Top Division Goalscorer.



He also hold the record for the Most IFFHS awards won ever. pic.twitter.com/Tv1pppvdi3 — Barça Worldwide (@BarcaWorldwide) February 7, 2021

Indeed, Messi has been top of the game, consistently for more than a decade. He guided Barcelona to two Champions League titles, along with six LaLiga titles and Copa del Rey glory on five occasions. On the personal front, the Argentina international won four Ballon d'Or awards, joint-most with Ronaldo the previous decade.

Also Read | Messi vs Ronaldo h2h stats, Champions League record and last time they faced each other

Cristiano Ronaldo sits second, Andres Iniesta comes next

Ronaldo trails behind the Argentine, although his contribution towards success at Real Madrid and Juventus cannot be negated completely. The 36-year-old clinched a massive four Champions League titles the previous decade, apart from five league titles, including LaLiga and Serie A. Most recently, he officially became the highest goalscorer in the history of the sport, beating Czech legend Josef Bican.

Meanwhile, Messi's former teammate and Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta has been placed at the third spot. He played a key role with the Spanish national team apart from his success with Barcelona. The former Spain midfielder made it to the top three of the Ballon d'Or list in 2010 and 2012 as well.

Also Read | Luis Suarez calls out 'Evil' people who leaked best friend Lionel Messi's contract

Neymar occupies fourth spot, Xavi excluded

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar Jr makes it to the list with a fourth-place finish. Although he achieved impeccable success with Barcelona prior to his exit in 2017, his time with PSG has been restricted to domestic success only. And his inclusion in the fourth spot has raised eyebrows.

Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos occupies the fifth spot in the list. The Spain international guided Real Madrid to three successive Champions League titles. Besides, 2018 Ballon d'Or winner Luka Modric is placed at the bottom of the 10-man list while Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez's exclusion has had the fans talking.

Also Read | Real Madrid suspect Barcelona of FFP violation in Lionel Messi's mammoth contract

Image courtesy: Leo Messi Instagram