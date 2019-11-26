Did Lionel Messi 'beg' Neymar To Return To Barcelona After Semi-final Defeat Vs Liverpool?

Lionel Messi had a stellar individual campaign last season. He crossed the 50-goal mark yet again. The Argentinian forward amassed 51 goals and 22 assists in just 50 games for Barcelona last season. He continued to weave his magic on a football pitch. While Messi had a stellar campaign, the same cannot be said for both Barcelona and Argentina.

Lionel Messi: Personal success amidst a disappointing season

While Barcelona glided past their opponents in La Liga, they lost out to Valencia in the Copa Del Rey final. Argentina were knocked out in the Copa America further extending Lionel Messi’s disappointment. What’s worse, Barcelona proceeded to bottle a 3-0 lead over Liverpool in the Champions League. They lost the second leg at Anfield 4-0, despite Liverpool missing few of their key players. The defeat was disappointing, considering Barcelona had bottled a similar lead against Roma the season before.

Lionel Messi begged Neymar to join Barcelona after Champions League exit

According to France Football, it is believed that Lionel Messi wanted Neymar to make the move back to Barcelona after their disheartening defeat to Liverpool. Neymar was seen to be flirting a move away from PSG, but eventually stayed put after a transfer failed to materialize. It is claimed that Lionel Messi begged Neymar to join Barcelona to help them end their European drought. It is reported that Messi sent a WhatsApp message to Neymar which was something like this: 'Only together can we win the Champions League. I want you to come back. In two years, I'm leaving, and you'll be alone, you'll take my place.'

Is Neymar, Lionel Messi's torchbearer?

It certainly seems like Lionel Messi thinks Barcelona cannot win the Champions League without the MSN reuniting. What’s more shocking is the claim that Messi will leave the club after 2 years. It means that Lionel Messi will leave Barcelona before the 2022 World Cup. He might pursue a move back to Argentina if his past comments hold any truth. And if he does, it remains to be seen if Neymar will be at the club to take over from him.

