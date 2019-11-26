Kylian Mbappe Picks Lionel Messi As His Favourite To Win 2019 Ballon D'Or

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has reportedly favoured Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi as his top choice for this year’s Ballon D’Or award. Mbappe has also commented on the fears that he feels in terms of his footballing career. The Frenchman was ranked fourth in the 2018 Ballon D'Or ranking after a great debut season with PSG in Ligue 1.

Also Read | Tottenham Hotspur Striker Troy Parrott Wanted By Borussia Dortmund And Bayern Munich

Kylian Mbappe feels Lionel Messi was the best player last season

As quoted in Spiegel, Kylian Mbappe was asked about his chances of winning the Ballon D’Or. He stated that he does not deserve the accolade this year. Mbappe believes that there have been players who have performed better than him. However, he picked Lionel Messi as his choice to win the award for being the best individual player last season. Mbappe agrees that PSG have been disappointing in the Champions League since a couple of seasons, which makes his priority of winning titles for his club much greater than personal accolades.

Also Read | Former Manchester United Manager Sir Alex Ferguson Opens Up About The Club's Struggles

Kylian Mbappe feels scared of failure

When asked on his footballing career, Mbappe candidly confessed that sometimes he feels worried and scared. He also fears failing as a player due to a bad patch in football. However, he also expressed positivity towards football's hectic schedule since it does not give him much time to think about failure.

Also Read | Lionel Messi Adorably Takes Bottle Flip Challenge With Son Ciro, Wins Hearts Of Netizens

Lionel Messi has won the Ballon D'Or most number of times

Lionel Messi has won the Ballon D’Or five times in his career so far, which is the joint-most alongside Cristiano Ronaldo. Messi won the European Golden Boot for a record sixth time after he scored the most league goals across the top five European leagues. He scored a total of 36 goals in the LaLiga last season, accounting for 51 goals with 19 assists across all European competitions that FC Barcelona played.

Also Read | Tottenham Hotspur Striker Troy Parrott Wanted By Borussia Dortmund And Bayern Munich