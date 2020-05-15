Lionel Messi Criticises Barcelona's Style Of Play, Claims Team Can't Win Champions League

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi has insisted that his side cannot win the Champions League unless they improve their game on the field. Barcelona have reached the Round of 16 of the Champions League this season, drawing the first leg against Italian giants Napoli away at the San Paolo Stadium, but couldn't play the second leg due to the coronavirus pandemic halting Champions League action.

Also Read | Lionel Messi a top player, but not the GOAT, says Italy legend Fabio Cannavaro

Lionel Messi criticises Barcelona

Lionel Messi returned to training with Barcelona this week after two months in lockdown. While speaking to Sport, he was quizzed about the possibility of a Champions League return in August. Messi claimed that Barcelona have an amazing squad that is capable of winning several accolades. However, they cannot win the Champions League with the way they are playing. Interestingly, the 'Messi criticises Barcelona' comments are in stark contrast to Barcelona coach Quique Setien's words, who expressed confidence of a Champions League triumph this season.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo reveals admiration for Lionel Messi, states benefit of healthy rivalry

Lionel Messi criticises Barcelona, contradicts manager's claims

Lionel Messi also spoke on Barcelona coach Quique Setien's statements on winning the Champions League. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner claimed that he was lucky to have played the competition every year, but he is also aware but they cannot win it with their current performances. He further claimed that Setien was entitled to his opinion, but he was misunderstood.

Also Read | How Lionel Messi escaped death in a brutal introduction to football in Argentina

The Shadow Of The Goat 🐐 pic.twitter.com/D8bNm5G6xs — FC Barcelona (from 🏠) (@FCBarcelona) May 14, 2020

Lionel Messi also opened up on plans for the resumption of LaLiga. He asserted that the two-month break could benefit them, but it was important to check the level of performance being displayed as compared to their earlier performances. He claimed that returning to training was the first step in the right direction but players and staff should still take precautionary measures. He also noted that it was going to be weird and awkward to play games behind closed doors.

Also Read | Lionel Messi's dream return to Newell's Old Boys off due to security fears in Argentina