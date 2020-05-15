Lionel Messi's Dream Return To Newell's Old Boys Off Due To Security Fears In Argentina

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi’s dream return to former club Newell’s Old Boys has suffered a major blow due to safety issues in Argentina. The six-time Ballon d’Or winner kick-started his footballing career with the Argentine club in 1994, with reports suggesting that he scored close to 500 goals before joining Barcelona in 2001.

Also Read | How Lionel Messi escaped death in a brutal introduction to football in Argentina

Lionel Messi transfer to Newell's Old Boys: Superstar's hometown is hell, says cousin

Lionel Messi has made no secret of his desire to return to his boyhood club on several occasions. However, according to his cousin Maxi Biancucchi, the Barcelona captain’s childhood city of Rosario has become hell. This is why his return to Newell’s Old Boys might fail to materialise in the near future.

Also Read | Lionel Messi Barcelona contract not a trouble, claims former club president

Lionel Messi transfer to Newell's Old Boys: Barcelona man loves Argentina, says cousin

Biancucchi, while speaking to Radio Club Octubre, has claimed that he has not spoken to Lionel Messi about the security issues yet. But if the issues didn’t persist, he would have happily confirmed Messi’s return to Newell’s Old Boys. It is Messi's dream to play again for his boyhood club, said Binacucchi.

Biancucchi also spoke on Lionel Messi’s love for Argentina and the misconception surrounding the same. He claimed that people brand him Spanish, but he is more of an Argentine, citing the fact that he returns to his homeland during vacations, while also highlighting that he got married in Rosario.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo reveals admiration for Lionel Messi, states benefit of healthy rivalry

Lionel Messi Barcelona contract runs until 2021

Lionel Messi’s contract with Barcelona runs until 2021. The player has been linked with a move away from Camp Nou, with reports earlier claiming that a move to Pep Guardiola-led Manchester City was on the cards. However, the coronavirus lockdown is likely to have a huge impact on any future transfer negotiations.

Also Read | Lionel Messi a top player, but not the GOAT, says Italy legend Fabio Cannavaro