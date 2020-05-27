Lionel Messi, Samuel Eto'o Helped Barca Beat Man United On May 27, 2009 For UCL Win: Watch

Spanish giants Barcelona were knocked out of the 2007-08 Champions League semi-final by Manchester United, as Sir Alex Ferguson's men went on to defeat Chelsea in the final. However, in the 2009 Champions League final, the two European giants faced off again. Although, this time, Lionel Messi and Samuel Eto'o played a pivotal role in denying Cristiano Ronaldo's Red Devils a second consecutive title in the 2009 Champions League final on May 27, 2009 as Wednesday marked 11 years since that day.

Barcelona vs Manchester United Champions League final: Red Devils start off well

Manchester United began the game with an intent to pressurise Pep Guardiola's Barcelona. Within 10 seconds, Victor Valdes was pressurised to concede a throw-in. Cristiano Ronaldo's freekick after a foul on Anderson created chaos in the Barcelona ranks, as Gerard Pique barely struggled to defend it.

Barcelona vs Manchester United Champions League final: Samuel Eto'o scores opener

Initially, the two teams struggled to link up well throughout the field but it was Manchester United who still had an upper hand. Despite the pressure, it was Barcelona who scored the opening goal of the match. Goalkeeper Edvin van der Sar cleared the ball for Manchester United but it was headed away by Barcelona's Sergio Busquets. Andres Iniesta did well with the ball as he found Samuel Eto'o in the penalty box, who scored a phenomenal goal past Van der Sar.

Barcelona vs Manchester United Champions League final: United suffer after opener

After conceding the goal, Manchester United appeared to succumb to pressure. Barcelona were firm in terms of passing among the players. The first half ended with Barcelona leading by a goal. In the second half, Barcelona appeared to be sharp with the ball. Despite attempts by Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney, Lionel Messi and his side succeeded in maintaining pressure on the Red Devils.

Barcelona vs Manchester United Champions League final: Lionel Messi heads past Van der Sar

In the 70th minute of the game, midfielder Xavi's brilliant vision was on display. The Spanish midfielder attempted an amazing cross towards Lionel Messi who was looming in the penalty area unchecked. The Argentina international was quick to rise in the air to net it past Van der Sar. Pep Guardiola's side were now 2-0 up in the game.

Barcelona vs Manchester United Champions League final: Lionel Messi and co crowned Champions

Manchester United's repeated attempts to score was denied swiftly by the Barcelona backline and the Catalans went on to hold up to their lead until 90 minutes. Pep Guardiola's Barcelona were ultimately crowned European champions. Thus, began an era of Barcelona dominance at the European stage.

