Lionel Messi’s Instagram Strangely Disappears Before Returning To Normal 40 Minutes Later

Football fans on social media were taken by surprise this week when the 'Lionel Messi Instagram missing' news broke. Fans begin to wonder whether the 'Lionel Messi deactivates Instagram account' was genuine. However, after about 40 minutes of the Lionel Messi Instagram missing, the 32-year old's social media page reappeared and the photo-sharing platform is now investigating the strange momentary disappearance of Lionel Messi's account.

ALSO READ: Man United Great Ryan Giggs Names Inter's Javier Zanetti As The Toughest Opponent He Faced

Lionel Messi Instagram missing: Lionel Messi deactivates Instagram?

Ever since the suspension of LaLiga in early March, the Barcelona captain's presence on the pitch has been sorely missed by football fans but even worse, the Lionel Messi Instagram page missing worried fans over the condition of the Argentine superstar. On Tuesday, at around 1:00 am Spanish local time, the Lionel Messi Instagram page went missing and sent fans on social media into a frenzy. The news on social media of 'Lionel Messi deactivates Instagram account' began trending as fans uploaded screengrabs of the Argentine's profile that appeared to be deleted.

IMAGE CREDITS- THE SUN

Lionel Messi Instagram account: Followers and posts missing

A number of screengrabs from fans indicated that the Lionel Messi Instagram missing news was, in fact, true. The Barcelona talisman is the eighth most-followed person on Instagram with 152 million followers. However, a screenshot from a few fans failed to display any of his 591 posts and the number of followers on his page. The message at the top indicated that the user of the page was not found as speculation of what happened to the Lionel Messi Instagram page swirled.

ALSO READ: Barcelona Feared For Lionel Messi's Future Due To Influence Of 'party Animal' Ronaldinho

Lionel Messi deactivates Instagram: Page reappears after 40 minutes

Strangely, the Lionel Messi Instagram page missing lasted for about 40 minutes before returning to normal. While most fans on social media believe Lionel Messi deactivated his account, Instagram began an investigation into the matter. Lionel Messi uploaded a picture on the photo-sharing platform to ease the tension.

ALSO READ: Neymar Moves Down Barcelona's Wishlist, Board Turns Attention To Lautaro Martinez, Pjanic

Lionel Messi training: LaLiga return

Barcelona have already resumed their training sessions in preparation for the resumption of LaLiga. Lionel Messi training was a sight for sore eyes as football fans await the return of football in the Spanish top flight. Club captain Lionel Messi has been leading the group training sessions at Barcelona who sit two points ahead of rivals Real Madrid on the LaLiga table.

ALSO READ: Dortmund Vs Bayern: Lewandowski To Gotze, Players Who Played For Both Bundesliga Giants