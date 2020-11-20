Man City Fans React To Pep Guardiola's Contract Extension, Messi Rumours Intensify

Putting end to all speculation about his future, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola signed a new deal that will keep him at the club till the summer of 2023. Before the new Pep Guardiola contract, the coach had just seven months remaining on his deal, with speculation rife about whether former Barcelona and Bayern boss will stay in England or not. The latest development means that Pep Guardiola is likely to stay at Man City for longer than he has at any of his previous clubs, as he targets European success with the Cityzens. After the new Pep Guardiola contract was announced, many Man City fans reacted to the news, with a possible Lionel Messi transfer finding mentions as well.

Also Read: Mourinho Is Like My Friend But I Have No Relationship With Guardiola, Says Cesc Fabregas

Man City coach signs a new contract, Pep Guardiola salary details

Man City announced on Thursday that Pep Guardiola has signed a new two-year deal with the club, which is set to extend his stay up to seven years since he arrived in England in 2016. Addressing the new contract, Pep Guardiola talked about the support he has received from the board, the fans and the city of Manchester. Talking about the future, the 49-year-old discussed the importance of improving and evolving, as he admitted that he was excited to continue at Man City.

Also Read: Messi Transfer: Man City Plot January Move For Barcelona Icon After Failed Summer Effort

While there had been some concerns about whether Pep Guardiola would stay at the club, media reports revealed that the Man City board were always keen on a new deal for the iconic coach. The coach has had a highly successful time at Man City, winning a trophy every 31 games he has overseen at the club. Although there has been no update about the terms of the new contract, The Express had earlier revealed that Pep Guardiola is the best-paid manager in the Premier League, with an annual salary of £20 million.

Also Read: LaLiga President Lashes Out At Man City, Claims PL Giants Are "financed Differently"

Fans react to Pep Guardiola contract, mention Messi to Man City rumours

Pep sign contract = Messi is coming — Solus¶詩乃 (@HikarixSinon_hk) November 19, 2020

just bring Messi to PL now — Aneesh Chandoke (@AneeshChandoke) November 19, 2020

After the new deal was confirmed, fans took to social media to react to the development. Many fans took the confirmation of a new contract as a hint that the Lionel Messi transfer would be completed soon. Notably, the Messi to Man City rumours have been intensifying ever since the Barcelona star asked to leave the club in the summer. Multiple media reports have covered how the Argentine is keen on linking up with Guardiola again. Fans referring to the Lionel Messi transfer expressed their excitement at the possibility of seeing the two greats be at the same club again, as they tweeted that the Messi to Man City deal is now all but confirmed.

Also Read: Man City Players Star On International Duty, Phil Foden Becomes Latest Member To Dazzle

The champions league pls — Kenny L. (@CatabunKenny) November 19, 2020

Several others also praised Pep Guardiola’s record since he arrived at Manchester City. Others tweeted that with Pep Guardiola at the club till 2023, Man City will finally win the UEFA Champions League in the future. Interestingly, while Pep Guardiola has enjoyed tremendous success at the domestic level, the coach has struggled in Europe with the English club over the years.

Image Credits: Manchester City Instagram