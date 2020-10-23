Lionel Messi Has Heartwarming Message After Cristiano Ronaldo Tests COVID Positive Twice

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi is still hoping Cristiano Ronaldo will be cleared play next week when Juventus host the Catalan giants in the Champions League. Cristiano Ronaldo remains in doubt to play the much-anticipated match after he tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time this week.

Cristiano Ronaldo COVID-19 test returns positive for the second time

The 35-year-old former Real Madrid man first tested positive for COVID-19 on October 13 while on international duty with Portugal. Cristiano Ronaldo missed Portugal's Nations League fixture against Sweden before he flew back to Italy to continue with his self-isolation. He was forced to sit out Juventus' next two matches against Crotone and Dynamo Kyiv, but was reportedly hopeful of being cleared to re-join his teammates as they prepare to host Barcelona on October 28.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Coronavirus Test Positive And Will Miss Juventus Vs Barcelona Clash

Earlier this week, Cristiano Ronaldo's hopes of facing his arch-rival Lionel Messi were dealt a major blow after he tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time. The 35-year-old is set to miss his club's upcoming Serie A home game against Hellas Verona as well.

Juventus are hoping Ronaldo can still be deemed fit to start against Barcelona next Wednesday. Portuguese newspaper Correio da Manha claims Ronaldo’s test report saw very less virus load despite testing positive. Per reports in Italy, the Serie A giants are set to request UEFA for permission to do a Cristiano Ronaldo Covid test 48 hours prior to their Champions League group stage match against Barca. It remains to be seen if UEFA grants Juventus' special request.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo New Look Amid COVID-19 recovery, Fans React To The Cut

Barca star talks 'Messi and Ronaldo' rivalry

Speaking to DAZN, Lionel Messi said he hopes Ronaldo will be available to line-up against him next week. The Argentine hailed his rivalry with the Portuguese star as "special", stating matches against Real Madrid had extra significance with Ronaldo on the pitch.

"The ones with Cristiano were and are a special duel which will remain forever. They last many years and it is not easy to maintain those levels for such a long time," Lionel Messi on his rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Also Read | UEFA Warns Players Of Azerbaijan Soccer Club Qarabag Against Military Salute

The Barcelona star, who was linked with a move away from Camp Nou during the transfer window, further added that his duels with Ronaldo were "very good" from a personal standpoint, something he believes was also entertaining for the fans. "The fans of Real, Barca, but in general all football fans, have seen a great show. We hope to give them even more emotion (when Barca face Juve on Wednesday)."

Both clubs started their 2020-21 Champions League with a win in their opening fixture. Barca scored a dominant 5-1 victory against Hungarian minnows Ferencvaros. Meanwhile, Ronaldo-less Juventus beat Dynamo Kyiv, 2-0, in Ukraine.

Also Read | Arsenal, Roma Open Europa League With Comeback Wins

(Image Credits: Juventus Official Website, Barcelona Instagram)