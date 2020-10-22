Cristiano Ronaldo Tests Positive For Covid Again And Will Miss Juventus Vs Barcelona Clash

Fans will have to wait to see the Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi showdown after the Juventus ace tested positive for coronavirus yet again. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner had first tested positive for the deadly virus during the international break. The 35-year-old is currently in isolation having already missed Juventus’ Champions League opener against Dynamo Kyiv on Tuesday.

Cristiano Ronaldo COVID positive again; Will miss Juventus vs Barcelona match

According to Spanish outlet Marca, Cristiano Ronaldo has again tested positive for coronavirus, meaning that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is effectively ruled out of the mouthwatering clash against Barcelona next week. The former Real Madrid ace tested positive last week and missed Portugal’s game against Sweden, before giving the games against Crotone and Dynamo Kyiv a miss. Juventus were hopeful that their star footballer makes a complete recovery this week, but the positive result means that the Serie A champions will have to go about their business for a further few days without Cristiano Ronaldo.

Per MARCA, Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for COVID-19 for a second time and will be forced to miss Juventus' Champions League match against FC Barcelona next week. pic.twitter.com/etf4URBwlm — International Champions Cup (@IntChampionsCup) October 22, 2020

Despite the Portuguese legend testing positive, Biaconeri are not giving up hope and are potentially looking at a workaround to make him eligible to face off against Barcelona. Portuguese newspaper Correio da Manha claims that Ronaldo’s test report saw very less virus load despite being deemed positive. Reports suggest that Serie A giants are set to request UEFA for permission to do a Cristiano Ronaldo Covid test 48 hours before the Juventus vs Barcelona game on October 28. Whether UEFA allows this special request remains to be seen.

🚨 According to Corriere Torino, Juventus have told UEFA that Cristiano has no symptoms of Coronavirus. A negative swab 24 hours before the match will be enough for him to play against Barcelona. pic.twitter.com/cBDc19eC7M — TeamCRonaldo (@TeamCRonaldo) October 22, 2020

Messi and Ronaldo haven’t faced each other in the Champions League since Real Madrid faced off against Barcelona in the 2011-12 season’s semifinal. Messi came out on top that time, as Barcelona went all the way in securing their second Champions League title under Pep Guardiola. Since that Barcelona triumph, Messi has secured one more CL title, while Ronaldo has added four with Real Madrid before moving to Juventus in 2018.

Despite all the gloom surrounding his coronavirus test, Cristiano Ronaldo has looked in good spirits and has offered insight into his routine as he remains in isolation. The 35-year-old has had a change of hairstyle and has posted videos of him working out in the gym. Ronaldo has also maintained a safe distance from his family, who are currently living on the other floor as a precautionary measure.

(Image Courtesy: Cristiano Ronaldo Twitter)