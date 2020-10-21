Cristiano Ronaldo Dons New Look Amid COVID-19 recovery, Fans React To The Cut

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo seems to be making the most of his time in quarantine. The 35-year old tested positive for COVID-19 last week at the Portugal national team training camp and was forced to self-isolate. Earlier on Wednesday, Ronaldo took to Instagram to show off his training regimen at home while also showing off his new haircut.

Cristiano Ronaldo new look: Juve star shaves his head bald in quarantine

On his Instagram profile, Cristiano Ronaldo uploaded a video of himself keeping fit in quarantine with a cycling machine. Ronaldo's partner, Georgina Rodriguez, appeared to be sneakily recording the five-time Ballon d'Or winner on the gymming equipment before he noticed her a few seconds into the video. Ronaldo was seen enjoying the music while cycling in his indoor gym and then blew a few kisses towards Georgina as well.

However, fans were quick to notice something different about Ronaldo's hairstyle despite Georgina keeping a safe distance from the star forward. Upon closer inspection, fans realized that Cristiano Ronaldo had, in fact, shaved his head bald. The Portugal captain also uploaded a picture of himself in the same post, presumably after his gym session, to show off his new look. Ronaldo captioned the image: "Success in life is not measured by what you achieve, but by the obstacles you overcome.”

Cristiano Ronaldo haircut draws plenty of attention on social media

With his new bald look, Cristiano Ronaldo drew plenty of attention from fans on social media. One fan, who was in disbelief wrote, "OMG Cristiano Ronaldo without hair!! He still looks good" while a Juventus supporter added, "We are waiting to have you back, love the new look". Although most fans preferred Ronaldo's new haircut, some weren't too pleased with the five-time UCL winner's new look.

Hair or no hair. Still the Goat. 🐐👑 pic.twitter.com/1BbDQhSkzG — Alaa RM (@Alamadrid107) October 21, 2020

Come back quickly we are waiting for you ❤❤ pic.twitter.com/mgB6WMhk0l — Hussein 🇮🇶 (@6jj27) October 21, 2020

Love you GOAT.. Can't wait to see you back in action 🐐🔥 pic.twitter.com/TGwgRxH8Nh — ★ᴮᴼˢˢ ᭄Hᴀʀɪsн࿐★ (@Harish_1397) October 21, 2020

"Is it just me or does Cristiano looks strange when he's bald?" wrote one, while a perplexed supporter stated, "It's great that you're keeping fit in quarantine but why did you cut your hair?" Ronaldo's new look received over 2 million likes in just under an hour. Last week, Ronaldo was pictured relaxing in his indoor pool while recovering in quarantine, showing off his ripped physique.

Cristiano Ronaldo COVID-19: When will the Juventus star return to action?

Cristiano Ronaldo tested positive for coronavirus last week on Tuesday and subsequently was left out of Portugal's squad to face Sweden on Wednesday. The star forward also missed Juventus' opening UCL game against Dynamo Kyiv last night. Ronaldo has already completed 10 days in quarantine and reports in Italy claim that if he tests negative for COVID-19 today, the star attacker will be able to feature for Juventus in their next Serie A game against Verona on Sunday.

Image Credits - Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram