Lionel Messi Headed To FC Barcelona? Joan Laporta Opens Up On Possible Scenarios

Lionel Messi's future has been the subject of severe speculation as the Paris Saint-Germain forward's current contract is set to expire at the end of this season, specifically in June. Messi does have a one-year extension clause in his deal but both parties need to agree to the terms before finally putting pen to paper. The 35-year-old joined PSG in 2021 from FC Barcelona on a two-year contract.

Joan Laporta revealed FC Barcelona's stance regarding a potential Lionel Messi return to Spain

Barcelona's financial turmoil forced the club to part ways with their most prized asset but since Joan Laporta took over the reign there have been reports of a possible reunion at Camp Nou. Given Messi's huge pay packet, it would be pretty difficult for the Catalans to afford the player as they are still submerged deeply in their financial mess.

But in an interaction with The business and money behind sports, the Barcelona president revealed the doors of the Spanish club are always open for their prodigal son.

Messi is the best player in history. He has been the most important player in the history of Barca. I have to be very careful with what I say. Messi is a PSG player and I have to have respect. Leo knows we have him in our hearts. He is part of our shield. The legacy I found myself when I became president was not good and I had to make a decision that I'm not satisfied with. I have to find a way to improve Messi's current relationship with Barca. We'll see, but he knows that the doors of Barca are open.

Messi's former Argentina teammate Sergio Aguero also called for the player's retirement from his former club. While speaking to RMC Sport he said, “My feeling is that there is a 50 percent chance that Leo Messi will return to Barça. I think Leo should retire at Barça. Barcelona is his home; he must finish his career here. Laporta must make an effort to bring Leo back.”

Messi starred in Argentina's friendly win over Panama at the El Monumental as he netted a sensational freekick to bamboozle the entire football world.