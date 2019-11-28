"Lionel Messi Is The Best I've Ever Seen," Says Mats Hummels After Messi Masterclass

Lionel Messi was once again at his flawless best as he guided Barcelona to a 3-1 victory over Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday night. The Argentine scored a goal and assisted the other two. He helped Barcelona secure their place in the last 16 of the Champions League. Borussia Dortmund defender Mats Hummels seemed to be impressed with Messi's performance. He branded Messi as the best player he's ever seen.

Also Read | Lionel Messi Shows Why He Is Still The Best Dribbler In The World Of Football: Watch

🗣️ — Mats Hummels: "Marking Messi tonight was almost impossible. He's the best i've ever seen." pic.twitter.com/HpcFTsieG0 — Barca Universal (@BarcaUniversal) November 28, 2019

Barcelona vs Dortmund: Lionel Messi masterclass stuns Mats Hummels

It was a rather comfortable night for Barcelona at the Camp Nou. The home side dominated proceedings for much of the game. After Luis Suarez put them ahead in the 29th minute, Lionel Messi scored another (after 4 minutes) after a mistake by Mats Hummels. The centre-back played the ball straight to Frenkie de Jong, leading to a quick one-two between Messi and Suarez for an easy finish for the Argentine. Messi then assisted Antoine Griezmann in the second half for Barcelona's third.

In the post-match interview, Mats Hummels was full of praise for Lionel Messi. The German admitted that Lionel Messi is the best footballer he has ever seen and it's very difficult to mark the Argentine.

Also Read | Lionel Messi-Pele Comparisons Have No Credibility, Feels Brazil Coach Tite

Barcelona vs Dortmund: Gary Lineker speaks about Messi Magic

In his 700th game for @FCBarcelona Messi has already scored his 613th goal and made his 236th assist. Ridiculous and incomparable numbers. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 27, 2019

Lionel Messi: Setting new records for fun

Lionel Messi, who donned the Barcelona shirt for the 700th time, had another memorable outing as he netted against his 34th opponent in the Champions League. He left behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Raul in the process.

Also Read | Kylian Mbappe Picks Lionel Messi As His Favourite To Win 2019 Ballon D'Or

⭐ A NEW RECORD for Leo #Messi ⭐

⚽ against 3️⃣4️⃣ different teams!

🔥The MOST EVER in the UEFA @ChampionsLeague!🔥 pic.twitter.com/PeC7oMV3bD — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 27, 2019

Barcelona vs Dortmund: Work to be done for Mats Hummels and Dortmund

The result leaves Dortmund on seven points. They are tied with Inter Milan heading into the final matchday in Group F. Meanwhile, Barcelona are through to the next round for the 13th consecutive season.

Also Read | Lionel Messi Adorably Takes Bottle Flip Challenge With Son Ciro, Wins Hearts Of Netizens