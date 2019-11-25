The Debate
Lionel Messi Adorably Takes Bottle Flip Challenge With Son Ciro, Wins Hearts Of Netizens

Football News

Barcelona star Lionel Messi was seen playing with his son Ciro in a video, where he was performing the bottle flip challenge. Watch the adorable video here.

Written By Minaam Ansari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi was recently seen playing with his son Ciro. The Barcelona star was seen performing the bottle flip challenge with his younger son Ciro, in a video released on social media. Watch Lionel Messi have fun with his son on the weekend.

Also Read | Icardi, Di Maria Hand PSG Victory On Neymar's Latest Return

Lionel Messi was performing the Bottle flip challenge with his son

Also Read | Higuain Keeps Juventus On Top As Inter Milan Maintain Chase

Lionel Messi fans took to Twitter to express their thoughts on Bottle flip challenge

Also Read | Lacazette's Injury-time Equaliser Helps Arsenal Salvage Draw Against Southampton

Also Read | Luis Suarez Hints A Possible Move To MLS; States That It Is A Growing Competition 

Lionel Messi was exceptional against Leganes

Lionel Messi has picked up form this season after being injured in the initial stage. He has racked up 17 goals so far this season, along with seven assists to his credit. Barcelona and Real Madrid are tied up at 28 points in the LaLiga, however, Barcelona lead the table on the basis of goal difference. The Catalans defeated Leganes in their recent league game, after conceding in the initial stages of the match. 

Also Read | Ten-man Lyon Beat Nice To Move Fifth In Ligue 1 

Lionel Messi and team to play against Dortmund

Lionel Messi was instrumental in the match, after he assisted Luis Suarez's goal, to cancel out Leganes' strike. Barcelona face Borussia Dortmund at the Camp Nou in the UEFA Champions League group stage match in midweek. Barcelona lead the group table with two wins and two draws in four matches this season. 

Also Read | Liverpool Score Late Again To Beat Crystal Palace, Player Ratings From The EPL Clash

Published:
COMMENT
