Lionel Messi Joins Cristiano Ronaldo In Elite List With PSG's 3-0 Win Over Marseille

Lionel Messi alters the history books yet again. On Sunday, the 7-time Ballon D'or winner influenced PSG to a 3-0 win over Marseille in Ligue 1 and in the process recorded the 700th goal of his club career. With this, Messi has joined his long-time competitor Cristiano Ronaldo in the list.

In the career span of almost 20 years, Lionel Messi has attained many records, and the list keeps getting bigger. The 35-year-old on Sunday come onto the field to give PSG an edge over Marseille, and in the 29th minute of the game through a Kylian Mbappe assist, Messi not only doubled the lead of PSG but also scored the 700th club goal of his illustrious career. It was Messi's 12th goal of the season in Ligue 1.

Watch Messi's 700th club goal

It was a team goal which was fed by Mbappe to Messi, who performed the tap-in to get the goal. The goal came in the 29th minute which came four minutes after Mbappe's strike, which opened the scoring. Here's the 700th goal of the Argentine.

Giving company to Cristiano Ronaldo

With a strike that breached the threshold of the 700th mark, Lionel Messi has joined Cristiano Ronaldo in the list of players who have a whopping record to their name. Like many of their other podium finishes, in this section as well it is only this duo that is present above all. Ronaldo has so far amassed 709 club goals.

Reaction to Messi attaining the feat

The 700th goal garnered attention of social media users, who did their thing and hailed Lionel Messi for this achievement. Here are few of the reactions recorded on Twitter.

Lionel Messi has now scored 700 goals in just 840 club appearances during his career:



◉ 672 - Barcelona

◉ 28 - PSG



Another milestone

for magic Messi. 🪄 — Squakwa pic.twitter.com/RHilvrQVyp — World Football Media (@worldftbllmedia) February 27, 2023

7️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ - Lionel Messi brings up another milestone

1️⃣0️⃣/1️⃣0️⃣ - Cristiano Ronaldo is doing it ALL for Al Nassr

📖 - David de Gea, Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe write their name into the record books. — ESPN India (@ESPNIndia) February 27, 2023