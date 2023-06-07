Lionel Messi's Next Club After Leaving PSG Revealed, Rejects Saudi Arabia's Lucrative Deal

Lionel Messi has agreed to join Major League Soccer (MLS) side Inter Miami after leaving French Ligue 1 champions Paris St-Germain (PSG), according to reports. Messi's decision to join Inter Miami has surprised many as he was expected to play in Saudi Arabia or Barcelona in the next season. But the Argentine superstar decided to reject a lucrative offer from Al-Hilal. This is the first time Messi will play outside Europe.

According to reports, Messi did not get any satisfactory offers from a club in Europe and had only Inter Miami & Al-Hilal to choose from. Messi decided to head to America. Messi decided against joining former La Liga players Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema in Saudi Arabia. A lot of factors contributed to Messi joining Inter as he owns a house in Miami as well as his deals with Adidas and Apple. Technology giant Apple TV+ had recently announced a four-part docuseries on Lionel Messi.

Messi had his eyes set on a return to Catalan giants Barcelona but La Liga failed to make an offer to the superstar. However, there could still be a possibility of returning to Camp Nou if the club is able to get a loan agreement done with the MLS side.

Messi won two Ligue 1 titles with PSG but failed to replicate the success in the Champions League. He was even booed during the last few games in France. He played 75 matches for PSG and scored 32 goals. PSG also suspended Messi for two matches for an unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia.

Messi is best remembered for his time at Barcelona where he scored 672 goals. During his 21-year stay at Camp Nou, Messi won 10 La Liga titles, four Champions Leagues, and seven Spanish Cups.