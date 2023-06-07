After Lionel Messi's Departure, PSG To Sack Manager Christophe Galtier: Reports

Paris Saint Germain are reportedly set to dismiss manager Christophe Galtier after just one season at the helm. The 56 year old had committed to a two season contract last summer but has now been relieved of his duties. PSG lifted the Ligue 1 title as they pipped Lens just by a solitary point this season.

PSG planing to get rid of manager Christophe Galtier following poor season

The French giants failed to end the campaign on a winning note as they were inflicted a shocking loss at the hands of Clermont Foot in their final Ligue 1 match. Lionel Messi also bid good bye to the club as he has reportedly been the subject of an offer from Saudi Arabia while his former club FC Barcelona are also planning a reunion.

Noted journalist Fabrizio Romano confirmed that the manager is set to be sacked and former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann could be in line as his replacement. He tweeted, "Christophe Galtier, set to be sacked in the next days by Paris Saint-Germain as club informed the manager that he’s not gonna stay next season.

READ MORE: Manchester United Forward In Big Trouble, Accused Of Domestic Violence

🚨 Christophe Galtier, set to be sacked in the next days by Paris Saint-Germain as club informed the manager that he’s not gonna stay next season. #PSG



PSG are working on Julian Nagelsmann option as concrete, main candidate for the job. pic.twitter.com/q8sPMleMc9 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 6, 2023

READ MORE: Eden Hazard Considering Retirement From Football After Leaving Real Madrid

"PSG are working on Julian Nagelsmann option as concrete, main candidate for the job."

Despite changing the manager pretty frequently PSG's luck hasn't really clicked and their priority would be to stamp their authority in the Champions League which hasn't been the case so far. Led by Kylian Mbappe, PSG's next sporting project would demand a manager who would be able to deliver on the European front. It remains to be seen who eventually sits on the PSG throne as he will have a monstrous task at his disposal.