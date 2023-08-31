Lionel Messi Left Frustrated As Miami's Win Streak Snaps After Match Ends Goalless - WATCH

It has been a spectacular start for Lionel Messi at Inter Miami. The Argentine has so far snared 11 goals for the club in just 10 matches he has played and thereby made his place in the top 3 of the club's highest goal scorers. It has all been roses and rainbows for Messi until now, but Wednesday's result against Nashville FC has brought some variation. The match ended in a goalless draw at DRV PNK stadium.

3 things you need to know

Lionel Messi signed with Inter Miami in 2023

Messi agreed to terms after a two-year tumultuous stay at PSG

Leo is FC Barcelona's highest goalscorer of all time

Also Read | 'He's A Phenomenon': Novak Djokovic Shares His Delight After Meeting Lionel Messi At NYC

Messi visibly frustrated after the end of the match

After the final whistle, Messi cut out a frustrated figure and had a word with the referee as well. Messi was seen discontent on the ground and later went inside. This is the first draw of Inter Miami under Messi's stint.

الأسطورة ميسي بعد نهاية المباراة pic.twitter.com/5NfpqCPxMt — Messi Xtra (@M30Xtra) August 31, 2023

While it wasn't the day for Inter Miami, and although Lionel Messi might not have scored, he was at his sublime best. He tried to set up his teammates for a perfect finish, but the finishing let Inter Miami down. A victory would have freed Miami from the least point zone, but a draw has kept them there at 22 points, tied with the bottom-positioned Toronto.

Also Read | Floyd Mayweather, MLB Hall of Famer in attendance at DRV PNK Stadium to watch Messi

Major League Soccer 2023: A distant dream

Though an advancement in MLS seems an uphill task, Lionel Messi and Co would be up for it. The Argentine has conspicuously changed the course of Inter Miami within two months. From a losing streak, the team has gone on a winning run and thereby won a title as well in the form of the Leagues Cup. The first ever in the brief history of the club. Aside from the in-match results, Inter Miami's popularity has increased considerably with Lionel Messi's arrival. Every now and then, a celebrity pops UP at DRV PNK stadium to witness the 7-time Ballon d'Or winner play.