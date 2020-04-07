The Debate
Lionel Messi Linked With Surprise Move To Inter Milan Amid Issues With Barcelona: Report

Football News

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi could be on his way to Inter Milan this summer due to his feud with the club board and the mishandling of the COVID-19 situation.

Lionel messi

Amid, the frequent Lionel Messi transfer rumours, reports have emerged that the Barcelona talisman could join Serie A giants Inter Milan this summer. Frequent disputes with the club hierarchy as well as the board’s mismanagement of the coronavirus situation has been cited as a major reason for the escalating Lionel Messi transfer rumours.

Lionel Messi transfer: Lionel Messi to Milan?

Lionel Messi has been linked with a move to Inter Milan after the comments of a former Internazionale president. Former Inter Milan president Massimo Moratti's comments have paved the way for the Messi to Milan reports. He claimed that Barcelona’s attempts to sign Lautaro Martinez could pave the way for Messi to move to Italy. While speaking to Radio Rai, he asserted that some strange things might happen till the end of the season and people might end up seeing the Messi to Milan rumours come true.

Lionel Messi transfer: Could Messi to Milan materialise?

Moratti also cited Lionel Messi’s contract with Barcelona as a great booster to rope in the forward at Inter Milan. The Argentine international’s contract with the club ends in 2021. It was also reported that his contract includes a special clause that could see him leave Barcelona at the end of the current season as a free agent.

Lionel Messi transfer: Feud with Eric Abidal touted as a major reason

Moratti believes that Lionel Messi’s feud with the Barcelona hierarchy might also help Inter Milan in signing the forward. Messi was involved in a war of words with sporting director Eric Abidal over the latter’s comments on certain "lazy players" in the squad. Messi openly criticised Abidal via an Instagram post.

Lionel Messi transfer: Barcelona captain wants Neymar at the club

Later, it was also revealed that Lionel Messi had demanded the resignation of Josep Bartomeu and Eric Abidal if they fail to rope in Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Neymar. Messi has openly asserted that the club should re-sign the Brazilian. Meanwhile, there have been reports suggesting that Barcelona might agree on a swap deal involving Antoine Griezmann and Neymar with PSG. The financial crisis faced by the two clubs due to the coronavirus crisis could facilitate the swap deal. 

