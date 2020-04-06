The Debate
Lionel Messi Scores 4 Goals Against Arsenal In The Champions League On Apr 6, 2010: Watch

Football News

Lionel Messi scored four goals with comfortable ease as he singlehandedly destroyed Arsenal in their Champions League encounter back in 2010.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has been one of the most consistent players in the world of football since the start of the last decade. His performance against Arsenal in the Champions League 2010 quarter-finals second leg at Camp Nou is truly one of the most well-rounded displays by a modern-day attacker in recent times. Lionel Messi scored four goals against Arsenal in front of home fans to lead his side to a 4-1 win and progress to the semi-finals.

Also Read | Lionel Messi works out with son in adorable moment during coronavirus lockdown: Watch

Barcelona vs Arsenal

Arsene Wenger called Lionel Messi a 'Playstation player'

Also Read | Paulo Dybala's girlfriend slams 'faulty' coronavirus test after inconsistent results

Barcelona vs Arsenal Champions League clash in 2010

Lionel Messi scores 4 goals against Arsenal in the Champions League OTD in 2010: Watch

Also Read | Will Harry Kane leave Tottenham? Kane's future in doubt after striker reveals

The Barcelona vs Arsenal UCL quarter-finals second leg will be remembered by Blaugrana fans for a long, long time. It was the first match in which a Barcelona player scored a quadruple in a Champions League in the form of Lionel Messi. The little master was unstoppable on that fateful night at the Camp Nou when he singlehandedly ripped apart Arsenal despite Niklas Bendtner's opening goal.

Also Read | Man Utd star Marcus Rashford chooses country over club, World Cup over Champions League

Lionel Messi goals vs English clubs in the UEFA Champions League

Also Read | Ronaldinho adopted Lionel Messi as a younger brother, claims Barcelona legend Xavi

First Published:
COMMENT
