Xavi Claims Lionel Messi Is A Step Above Cristiano Ronaldo And Ronaldinho

Barcelona legend and Al Sadd manager Xavi believes Lionel Messi is the greatest player of all time. The Spaniard claimed Lionel Messi's consistency puts him above former Barcelona star Ronaldinho, who is at the same level with Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldinho was widely considered as one of the best players in world football before the emergence of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. While Ronaldinho struggled for consistency in the latter part of his career, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi continue to be at the pinnacle of world football for over a decade now. Ronaldo and Messi share an astonishing 11 Ballon d'Ors between them and broken several records in their long career.

Xavi talks about Ronaldinho, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Comparing Ronaldinho's career to Lionel Messi, Xavi said, "Ronaldinho is at the level of the best, perhaps what he lacked was consistency. The Al Sadd manager spoke to Globo Esporte and added, "Perhaps he lacked consistency in being at his peak. For me, only Messi is above Ronaldinho because of the consistency of the last few years."

Xavi: "Messi is the best in history. Ronaldinho is in a group below him with Ronaldo Fenomeno and Cristiano Ronaldo." pic.twitter.com/eDP9CRaX0Z — Barcelona Worldwide (@BarcaWorldwide) April 4, 2020

While Xavi placed Messi above Ronaldinho, he still added the Brazilian in a list of elites that included Cristiano Ronaldo and Ronaldo Nazario. Xavi further said, "Messi is the best in history, but Ronaldinho is with the best. The rest follow. He (Ronaldinho) is with the best - with Ronaldo (Nazario), with Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi, that group."

Xavi, who has been managing Al Sadd since the start of the current season was heavily linked to the vacant managerial position at Barcelona after the club sacked Ernesto Valverde. However, ultimately the club opted to hire former Quique Setien instead of the inexperience Xavi. Despite Barcelona at the top of LaLiga before the suspension, Setien has so far failed to impress the Blaugrana faithful. Multiple reports have suggested, Xavi remains the club's top priority should Setien be sacked ahead of the next season. Xavi himself has stated multiple times that he remains interested in returning to Barcelona as a head coach.

Why was Ronaldinho in jail?

While Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are dominating world football even at their 30s. Ronaldinho had a sudden fall from grace during his heyday. Since leaving AC Milan in 2011, the Brazilian failed to find much success at any of his four clubs before finally retired in 2015. However, the flamboyant Brazilian repeatedly made the headlines for his eccentric lifestyle and being embroiled in several controversies.

Earlier this year, the former footballer entered Paraguay with alleged false papers which resulted in him being put behind bars with his brother. Ronaldinho is still serving jail time in the South American nation.

Ronaldinho en cana en Paraguay la pasa mejor que nosotros en cuarentena. pic.twitter.com/yP6n0NNpsE — Un Metro Adelantado (@metroadelantado) March 22, 2020

