Lionel Messi Misses Barcelona Training For 2nd Consecutive Day After Quadriceps Injury

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi has been suffering from niggling injuries over the last couple of seasons while playing for Barcelona. However, despite these setbacks, Lionel Messi has been in good form for Barcelona over the course of the 2019-20 season. Messi has 24 goals from 31 appearances for Barcelona this season as the Spanish giants sit atop the LaLiga table with a two-point lead over rivals Real Madrid, who are second.

The LaLiga season is set to resume on June 11, 2020, but Lionel Messi might miss out on the opening match after reportedly suffering a thigh injury during practice.

Barcelona rue Lionel Messi injury ahead of LaLiga return

Barça say "Messi has a minor right quadriceps injury & trained in isolation today, doing specific exercises to avoid unnecessary risks with just eight days remaining before Barça finally get back to playing matches." No indication he will miss Mallorca game yet. — Samuel Marsden (@samuelmarsden) June 5, 2020

Lionel Messi misses Barcelona training session for the second day in a row

Leo #Messi and @ANSUFATI have done specific work in today's training session. — FC Barcelona (from 🏠) (@FCBarcelona) June 5, 2020

Lionel Messi injury update

The Barcelona captain has not trained with the rest of the squad since Tuesday after working out separately in the gym on both Wednesday and Friday. On Thursday, the entire Barcelona squad was given a day off to rest ahead of the June 11 restart. Lionel Messi was joined by La Masia prodigy Ansumanne Fati in solo training as the latter also has a slight injury niggle.

Barcelona had put out a statement earlier regarding Lionel Messi's condition where they said that “Leo Messi has a minor right quadriceps injury and trained in isolation, doing specific exercises to avoid unnecessary risks with just eight days remaining before Barca finally get back to playing matches. He should be able to rejoin his team-mates in a few days’ time.” The Barcelona squad are scheduled to train on the pitch at Camp Nou on Saturday as coach Quique Setien “works to get his players ready for the return to football, but with games being played behind closed doors”.

Messi has suffered a host of minor injuries over the course of the 2019-20 season. Last year, the 32-year-old was out for six weeks between August and September with a calf injury. He missed another week towards the end of September due to a problem in his left thigh. It is clear that age is catching up with the master as he enters the wrong side of 30 soon. However, expect Lionel Messi to come back with a bang when the LaLiga season resumes in six days.

LaLiga return, LaLiga fixtures

