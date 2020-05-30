Gareth Bale Imitates Playing Golf During Real Madrid Training As Fans Await LaLiga Return

Spanish giants Real Madrid have been sweating it out in training as players look to retain fitness with June 11 announced as the LaLiga return date. Gareth Bale, particularly, has returned in fine shape. However, the Wales international is yet to give up his dream of playing golf as he was snapped imitating the sport during a recent training session.

Real Madrid training: Thibaut Courtois posts image on Instagram

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois posted a story on his official Instagram account, as his team prepare for the tournament after the official announcement of the LaLiga return date. The likes of Luka Modric, Marcelo, Eder Militao and Gareth Bale are seen in the picture. However, it was Bale's gesture that surprised the fans as the 30-year-old positioned himself as if he was playing his self-declared favourite sport, golf.

Real Madrid training: Gareth Bale speaks on playing golf

Real Madrid players are well aware of Gareth Bale's love for golf. He is fondly called as the ‘The Golfer’ in the Real Madrid dressing room for the amount of time he spends playing it. The 30-year-old, during a recent interview, claimed that he was yet to understand the criticism he is subject to, for enjoying his hobby.

He further asserted that his doctors and physiotherapists are fine with him playing golf (keeping in view his injury struggles over the past two seasons) and stated that it was the media that had created this perception that golf wasn’t good for his fitness.

Real Madrid training: Gareth Bale slams club fans

Gareth Bale recently hit out at Real Madrid fans for their excessive criticism of the club players. While speaking to golf podcast The Erik Anders Lang Show, Bale asserted that players are subject to immense pressure on the field. If they don’t perform well in a game or two, fans await an opportunity to scrutinise them, said the former Tottenham Hotspur star. He further opened up on the issue, saying that he has been whistled by 80,000 fans at Bernabeu on multiple occasions after he failed to perform in a few games.

Whistles do not help a player: Gareth Bale

Bale claimed that the whistles have never helped a player. Rather, it brings down their confidence and morale to perform better on the field. The Welshman further stated that he is yet to understand the concept of the fans whistling certain players. He will rather expect the fans to support him or any other Real Madrid player if they face a rough patch in their career at Bernabeu, which has not been the case at the Spanish capital.

