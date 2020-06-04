Lionel Messi Misses Barcelona Training With Adductor Injury Scare: Report

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi missed out on the team’s training session on Wednesday, with reports suggesting he has sustained an adductor injury. Messi's injury report comes as a major blow as Barcelona look to return to play in LaLiga against Mallorca on June 13.

Also Read | Injured Dembele returns to Barcelona training ground

Lionel Messi misses Barcelona training as LaLiga return edges closer

According to reports in Spain, Lionel Messi missed out on Barcelona training and chose to work alone in the gym. TV3 reports that the six-time Ballon d’Or winner sustained an adductor injury and underwent an MRI scan on Tuesday to determine the severity of the issue. The report also suggests that he will miss the LaLiga clash against Mallorca, although the fixture is scheduled to be played after 10 days.

🔟 days until our first game back!



SYNC YOUR CALENDAR: https://t.co/Usj3rrSdSB pic.twitter.com/ONNfy00L6e — FC Barcelona (from 🏠) (@FCBarcelona) June 3, 2020

Spanish sports publication AS report that Lionel Messi has a muscle injury, but Barcelona are optimistic of his return for the LaLiga game after a break of three months. Players have been given a break from Barcelona training on Thursday and will return on Friday. More details on Messi's injury, therefore, are expected to come out later this week.

Also Read | Lionel Messi puts exit rumours to rest by choosing to stay at Barcelona this summer

Lionel Messi's exit clause expires

Lionel Messi was linked with a move away from Barcelona in the summer. It was earlier reported that the 32-year-old could leave Camp Nou on a free due to a special exit clause in pursuit of a return to his boyhood club Newell’s Old Boys. Apart from Old Boys, defending Premier League champions Manchester City were also linked with the signing of the Barcelona skipper largely due to his relationship with Pep Guardiola. However, recent reports in Spain suggest that Lionel Messi’s exit clause expired last weekend. The club’s all-time top goalscorer has now decided to stay put at Barcelona for a season more. His contract with the Catalan giants runs until 2021.

Also Read | Lionel Messi helps Argentina teammate Sergio Aguero become fastest growing Twitch streamer

LaLiga standings

Lionel Messi has scored 24 goals across all competitions this season as his side brace for a LaLiga return. Barcelona lead the race for the title in LaLiga with 58 points to their credit. Arch-rivals Real Madrid will look to overtake the defending LaLiga champions at the top as they trail by two points.

Also Read | Lionel Messi and his teammates return to Barcelona training after two months in quarantine