Lionel Messi Misses Great Chance Against Athletic Bilbao, As Barcelona Struggles: WATCH

Barcelona star Lionel Messi has again proved that he is prone to error when he missed a good chance in a recent match. The defending LaLiga Champions were knocked out by Athletic Bilbao in the quarter-final of Copa del Rey on Thursday.

Lionel Messi misses good chance against Athletic Bilbao in Copa del Rey

Same run, same ball, same chance but one bottles the other scores, I think I know who my goat is. pic.twitter.com/O0oig6MBGC — milltonious (@jrayes7z) February 6, 2020

The two sides were struggling to score till the 88th minute of the game when Lionel Messi had a chance to take a lead for his side. The ball slid through him, however, he misfired it straight into goalkeeper Unai Simon. The player was intensely criticised by Barcelona fans for the mishappening. In the injury time of the match, Sergio Busquets netted the ball into his team’s post after a defending error from the defensive midfielder. Inaki Williams headed the ball after a sublime cross from Ibai Gomez, but Busquets failed to defend it.

Fans criticise Lionel Messi's goal miss against Athletic Bilbao

tap ins aren't for everyone — niggative. (@neymarzputa) February 6, 2020

Just no excuse for Messi to miss that tbh — Ryan (@RCmessi22) February 6, 2020

When the team needed him most.. he vanished — ö.said (@saidgur) February 6, 2020

Let's be honest, the goal kepper saved that goal. Messi hit that like a messi would do. — NUMERO UNO🍁🍃🍂 (@olamizzy) February 6, 2020

to be fair i thought it was game over it was 1v1 for messi surprised he missed it bilbao keeper did good today .biblao always have good keepers but his and greizman misses changed a lot maybe barca missed saurez too — luckyraf (@luckyraf3) February 6, 2020

Barcelona will next play against Real Betis in LaLiga

The defending LaLiga champions are also trailing by three points to league leaders Real Madrid. The club is already struggling with controversies along with multiple injuries to first-team players. The Catalans will next play against Real Betis on Sunday (Monday IST).

