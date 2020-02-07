Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

Lionel Messi Misses Great Chance Against Athletic Bilbao, As Barcelona Struggles: WATCH

Football News

Barcelona star Lionel Messi missed an easy chance to score against Athletic Bilbao in the quarter-final of the Copa del Rey, as team's struggle continues.

Written By Minaam Ansari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Lionel Messi

Barcelona star Lionel Messi has again proved that he is prone to error when he missed a good chance in a recent match. The defending LaLiga Champions were knocked out by Athletic Bilbao in the quarter-final of Copa del Rey on Thursday.

Also Read | Pep Guardiola speaks on Lionel Messi's possible departure from Barcelona

Lionel Messi misses good chance against Athletic Bilbao in Copa del Rey

The two sides were struggling to score till the 88th minute of the game when Lionel Messi had a chance to take a lead for his side. The ball slid through him, however, he misfired it straight into goalkeeper Unai Simon. The player was intensely criticised by Barcelona fans for the mishappening. In the injury time of the match, Sergio Busquets netted the ball into his team’s post after a defending error from the defensive midfielder. Inaki Williams headed the ball after a sublime cross from Ibai Gomez, but Busquets failed to defend it.

Also Read | Lionel Messi wants Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu out amid Eric Abidal controversy

Fans criticise Lionel Messi's goal miss against Athletic Bilbao

Also Read | Barcelona in dilemma over Lionel Messi's move to Manchester City

Barcelona will next play against Real Betis in LaLiga

The defending LaLiga champions are also trailing by three points to league leaders Real Madrid. The club is already struggling with controversies along with multiple injuries to first-team players. The Catalans will next play against Real Betis on Sunday (Monday IST).

Also Read | Lionel Messi has been playing through pain at Barcelona, claim Spanish reports

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
CHIDAMBARAM SLAMS CENTRE
TRUMP'S NEW BOLLYWOOD AVATAR
PM MODI SLAMS CONG OVER CAA
OMAR-MEHBOOBA TO BE PSA BOOKED
HYUNDAI UNVEILS CRETA 2020
JOFRA ARCHER RULED OUT OF IPL 2020