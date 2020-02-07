Lionel Messi Wants Barcelona President Josep Bartomeu Out Amid Eric Abidal Controversy

Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi might be on his way out of the club at the end of the season if president Josep Bartomeu doesn’t resign from his post. These rumours are significant considering the controversies surrounding the club of late.

Messi Barcelona fallout: Player wants Josep Bartomeu out

According to El Cheringuito TV, Lionel Messi has given an ultimatum to Barcelona that either he stays or Josep Bartmomeu. If the president does not resign before the end of the season, then Messi might be looking for an exit from his boyhood club.

💥"MESSI SE VA SI SIGUE BARTOMEU".



According to a report in Spain, Lionel Messi’s contract includes a special clause which allows the player to leave the club at the end of the current season unilaterally as a free agent. Though there are clubs who possess the required financial muscle to fulfill Messi’s fee requirements, it remains to be seen if the Argentine actually decides on leaving his boyhood club. Manchester United, Juventus, Inter Milan and Manchester City are thought to be interested in signing the player, who pockets a hefty £1 million per week.

Lionel Messi-Eric Abidal controversy escalates

Things have heated up at Barcelona after Lionel Messi and club's sporting director Eric Abidal were involved in a spat over the latter’s comments on some players of the squad. Abidal had claimed that some players of the first team did not take many efforts on the field. This compelled Messi to openly slam Abidal for his comments and instead asked him to mention those who do not take efforts rather than generalising the complete squad.

The defending LaLiga champions are also trailing by three points to league leaders Real Madrid. Barcelona was also knocked out by Athletic Bilbao in the quarter-final of the Copa del Rey on Thursday. The Catalans will next play against Real Betis on Sunday (Monday IST).

