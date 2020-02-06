Barcelona In Dilemma Over Lionel Messi's Move To Manchester City

According to reports in England, FC Barcelona are in a dilemma over their star Lionel Messi after his recent spat with club’s sporting director Eric Abidal. Barcelona fear that Messi might switch to Premier League giants Manchester City if situation at the club does not improve till the end of the season.

❝ ❞ | A round-up of @QSetien's best quotes ahead of Barça's winner-stays-loser-goes Copa del Rey quarterfinal clash with @Athletic_en ... pic.twitter.com/VwSTYHlwdR — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 6, 2020

Also Read | Lionel Messi has been playing through pain at Barcelona, claim Spanish reports

Lionel Messi transfer: His contract expires in 2021

Lionel Messi’s contract with the defending LaLiga Champions expires in 2021. However, his contract includes a clause that will allow the player to leave Barcelona at the end of the season. If Messi was to make a move away from the Catalan giants, then it would likely be Manchester City due to the impact of Pep Guardiola on the six-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Also Read | Lionel Messi slams Eric Abidal for criticising former Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde

Lionel Messi and Eric Abidal are up against each other

Recently, Lionel Messi and Eric Abidal were involved in a spat over the latter’s comments on certain players of the first team. Abidal had stated that some players of the squad did not work much on the field while also criticising former club manager Ernesto Valverde for his tactics and playing style.

Eric Abidal had slammed Barcelona legend Xavi for his comments that the club had offered him a managerial position after the sacking of Valverde. Messi responded to Abidal’s criticism, asking him to mention the names of the players who did not take much effort on field, rather than collective criticism of the entire team.

Barcelona President Josep Bartomeu had a meeting with Eric Abidal to address the current situation. And reports suggest that Abidal will continue as the club’s sporting director despite his spat with the most important player of Barcelona.

Also Read | Angel Di Maria names his pick between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Barcelona are struggling with injuries

INJURY UPDATE | Tests carried out on Ousmane Dembélé today have confirmed that he has a complete proximal hamstring tear in his right thigh. In the next few hours a decision will be made on the treatment to be followed for his recovery. pic.twitter.com/fk7KgzaMC6 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 4, 2020

Lionel Messi is playing despite a thigh injury that he sustained a few weeks ago. The club is already struggling with an injury-plagued squad. Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele are set to miss the remainder of the season due to their respective injuries, while the club are left with Antoine Griezmann, Messi and Ansu Fati as the only attackers in the first team.

Also Read | Lionel Messi leaves out Cristiano Ronaldo and himself in his list of top five footballers