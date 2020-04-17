Lionel Messi-Neymar Reunion Possible At Barcelona, Says Ex-vice President Emili Rousaud

Former Barcelona vice president Emili Rousaud believes a Lionel Messi-Neymar reunion is possible at Camp Nou in the summer. The Barcelona board crisis has resulted in rumours suggesting that the Argentine could leave the club with a special clause in the Lionel Messi Barcelona contract suggesting he could leave for free at the end of each summer. Neymar, touted as a potential successor to his throne by Messi himself, has constantly been linked with a move back to Barcelona since his world-record €222 million transfer to Paris Saint-Germain.

Lionel Messi Barcelona contract: Ex-VP believes Lionel Messi will renew his current deal despite conflicts with the board

Former Barcelona vice president Emili Rousaud made headlines this week and was one of the six board members to resign from the club. Rousaud is one of the key players in the Barcelona board civil war and while speaking to ESPN he added that Lionel Messi is most likely to renew his Barcelona contract which runs until 2021 but both parties will have to make some kind of 'concession.' Multiple reports have suggested that Messi could be finally leaving Barcelona, with Manchester City and Inter Milan emerging as potential suitors for the six-time Ballon d'Or winner. The current Lionel Messi Barcelona contract runs until 2021 and with less than 18 months remaining on the deal, Barcelona would be keen to tie down their leading goal-scorer. Rousaud reckons that it would be shocking if Lionel Messi runs down his current deal and leaves Barcelona as it would mean the end of a 'beautiful story.'

Former Barcelona vice-president believes the club could sign Neymar in the summer

Speaking to ESPN regarding the futures of Lionel Messi and Neymar, Rousaud believes the coronavirus pandemic is expected to bring down the prices in the summer which is good for buyers and not for sellers. Barcelona are linked with a sensational move for Brazilian international Neymar and the former Barcelona president believes Neymar's return to Barcelona is possible this summer. Neymar is one of the many high-profile names linked with a summer switch to Barcelona with Chelsea forward Willian and Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez also linked with a move to Camp Nou.

