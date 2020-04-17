Paul Pogba Agreed To Join Real Madrid Before Man United Came Calling In 2016

Paul Pogba reportedly agreed to a deal with Real Madrid before Man United made use of social media to persuade him back in 2016. The player has been frequently linked with a move to Real Madrid or a return to his former club Juventus amid frequent conflicts with the club manager. However, according to reports, Real Madrid were close to bringing the French midfielder to the Bernabeu back in 2016.

Paul Pogba transfer: Midfielder wanted to join Real Madrid

While speaking to The Athletic's Man United podcast, journalist Andy Mitten opened on Paul Pogba's move to Man United. He revealed that Spanish giants Barcelona were interested in signing him, but pulled back after the hefty price tag attached by Juventus. He further claimed that Pogba wanted to join Real Madrid and even met the club hierarchy, with a deal almost completed.

Paul Pogba transfer: Man United warned former Juventus man

However, it was Man United who had the last laugh in the Paul Pogba transfer. Mitten revealed that Man United spoke to the midfielder and alerted him that he would be the fourth or fifth man at Santiago Bernabeu amid the presence of the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale, Luka Modric and other superstars. Man United believed they could assure him a starring role, one which he would find difficult at Real Madrid.

Paul Pogba transfer: Man United convince superstar to ditch Real Madrid

Man United informed Paul Pogba he had the chance to become the main man at Old Trafford. The club showed him the social media interactions when he was linked with a move to Man United as compared to the links with Real Madrid. This argument was enough for the France international to chose the Red Devils over Los Blancos.

Paul Pogba transfer: Paul Pogba net worth stands at $80 million

Amid the frequent links with Real Madrid, the Paul Pogba net worth stands at $80 million, according to WealthyPersons. The player has been linked with a move to the Spanish capital once again. His agent Mino Raiola claimed last month that he is planning to take one of his clients to Real Madrid next season.

