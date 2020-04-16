Lionel Messi To Stay Put At Barcelona Despite Board's Ongoing Civil War: Quique Setien

Barcelona manager Quique Setien believes talismanic forward Lionel Messi will finish his career at Camp Nou despite the recent rumours suggesting a Lionel Messi transfer. Messi's clashes with the Barcelona board has not helped matters but Setien seems confident that the Argentine international will stay put. The Barcelona board have been in the news in recent weeks with six board members resigning while a legal battle against former vice-president Emili Rousaud is on the cards as well.

Lionel Messi Contract: Setien believes Lionel Messi will retire at the club despite issues with the Barcelona board

Speaking to TV3, Barcelona manager Quique Setien quashed all Lionel Messi transfer rumours and said that the club legend will retire at Camp Nou. Setien said that rumours are parcel of the game and there is no reason for Messi to leave Barcelona. When quizzed about the current crisis in the Barcelona board, the former Real Betis manager said that it is common at big clubs and it is 'sad' that these crises are brought to the attention of the media. Setien added that the Barcelona board crisis wouldn't make him rethink his own future with the current Lionel Messi contract running until 2021.

Lionel Messi Contract: Setien wants to be LaLiga champion by 'playing on the pitch'

Before the coronavirus pandemic suspended LaLiga action, the Lionel Messi-led Barcelona were at the top of the league standings, holding a slender 2-point lead over arch-rivals Real Madrid. Setien said that he is not keen on being awarded the title courtesy of a narrow lead and would like to lift the title by 'playing on the pitch.' The Barcelona boss, who replaced Ernesto Valverde mid-season, said that he is not feeling like a champion because Barcelona were already ahead of Real Madrid when the former Betis boss took charge.

Man City, Inter Milan linked with Lionel Messi transfer amid Barcelona board crisis

Lionel Messi has been involved in an ugly tussle with the Barcelona board post the sacking of former manager Ernesto Valverde. Multiple reports have suggested that Messi could be finally leaving Barcelona, with Manchester City and Inter Milan emerging as potential suitors for the six-time Ballon D'Or winner. The current Lionel Messi contract runs until 2021 and with less than 18 months remaining on the deal, Barcelona would be keen to tie down their leading goal-scorer. A clause in his current contract means that Messi can leave the club on a fee at the end of each season, which could attract more suitors for the services of the Argentine.

