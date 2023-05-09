Lionel Messi On The Verge Sealing A Lucrative Move To Saudi Arabia: Reports

Lionel Messi could finally be on his way out from Paris Saint Germain. The forward has been linked with a plethora of clubs as his current deal will expire at the end of the season. Messi has remained tight-lipped on his future but an explosive update on his future has been revealed.

According to reports, Messi could seal a move to Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal in a lucrative deal. Incidentally, the 35-year-old was recently suspended by PSG for an unsanctioned trip to Saudi Arabia and he could soon follow the steps of Cristiano Ronaldo who joined Al Nassr at the start of 2023.

Lionel Messi to make a move to Saudi Pro League: Reports

Messi's move to Saudi would be a huge jolt to FC Barcelona's planning who are taking all the necessary steps which could enable them to welcome their prodigal son once again at the Camp Nou. But given their current financial doldrums it would be a difficult proposition for the Spanish giants.

A move to MLS has also been touted but nothing concrete has been materialised so far. A contract worth £400 million has reportedly been mooted by the Saudi club which would eclipse Ronaldo's current pay packet. Messi edged the Portuguese superstar as he lifted the FIFA World Cup with Argentina last year and it seems he is on the verge of sealing another record.

Messi won a top accolade as World Sportsman of the Year and picked up another award as a member of the team of the year following Argentina’s World Cup soccer victory in 2022. Messi returned to training on Monday as PSG posted a picture of the player at its training ground.

⚽️🔛 Leo Messi back in training this Monday morning. pic.twitter.com/Neo6GEWEIm — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) May 8, 2023

It is not clear whether he is still serving the suspension or will be available for the next Ligue 1 game against Ajaccio. Messi has been in good form at the Parc des Princes having scored 20 goals and 19 assists in all competitions. The transfer saga is expected to have a lot of twists with times to come.