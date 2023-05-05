Newcastle United Manager Provides Major Update On Neymar And Cristiano Ronaldo Transfers

Newcastle United have exceeded their expectations in the Premier League this campaign having cemented their place in the top four. Since Eddie Howe took charge, the Magpies have been riding high and have been a part of the elite top class alongside the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United. With the upcoming summer transfer window approaching thick and fast Newcastle have already been linked with some of the big names.

The takeover by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund enabled them to flex their muscle in the transfer market and they already splashed the cash in the last few transfer windows. Newcastle have become one of the most viable destinations in the Premier League due to its attractive brand of football and they have now reportedly been touted as a potential club for Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Eddie How rejected claims of bringing in Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo to Newcastle

For Neymar, his imminent future has always been the subject of speculation as the PSG forward's recurrent injury issues have been a major problem. Ronaldo moved to Saudi Arabia from Manchester United at the start of this year and hasn't had a smooth transition. On being asked Newcastle manager Eddie Howe stated that they would not be able to afford such players.

"It is best to discover them before they explode onto the world scene.

"We could not be able to come close to affording those players as they are the best players in the world.

"We are never going to be in a position currently to afford those transfer fees and wages, so we need to go underneath and find them young and develop them into the players they can be."

He elaborated he will only bring in the right player for the club. "That kind of speculation has been there from day one since the takeover, really. Naturally everyone has then assumed the biggest names in world football will be going to Newcastle.

"Now we've not recruited that way. Financially, we can't recruit that way at the moment, but also we have to bring the right people and the right players into the group.

"I will say the transfer market is such a complex decision, you can't just pick a name and bring them in. There's got to be a lot of thought going into what we're doing both financially and looking at the players."