Why Did Cristiano Ronaldo Not Vote In FIFA Best Men’s Player Award Which Lionel Messi Won?

Argentine football superstar Lionel Messi won the Best FIFA Men's Player Award at the Best FIFA Football Awards 2022 ceremony that took place at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France on Monday night. Messi won the award by leaving behind his PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe. Interestingly, two-time FIFA Best Player award-winner Cristiano Ronaldo didn’t cast his vote for the FIFA Best Men’s Player of the Year award this year.

After the award ceremony, FIFA revealed that Portuguese footballer Pepe voted for the category this time instead of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner. As reported by Mirror, all national team captains were asked to put forward their choices of names for the award, which would usually include Ronaldo. However, he didn’t take responsibility for the same this time as Real Madrid Pepe got the chance to vote.

Best FIFA Football 2022 Awards: Why did Cristiano Ronaldo didn't receive any votes?

As per a confirmation by FIFA, Pepe selected Mbappe as his first choice, while picking colleagues Luka Modric and Karim Benzema in second and third place respectively. The new Portugal manager Roberto Martinez voted for Messi, Kevin de Bruyne, and Mbappe. On the other hand, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi named Neymar, Mbappe, and Benzema respectively as his three votes.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo, who has won the FIFA Best Men’s Player of the Year twice in his career didn’t receive any votes as he didn’t receive a nomination. However, the 38-year-old is currently enjoying a terrific start to his career in Al Nassr. Ronaldo moved to Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr after his fall out with Manchester United and has netted eight goals for the team in six appearances.

All award winners at Best FIFA Football Awards 2022

The Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper: Mary Earps

The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper: Emiliano Martinez

FIFA Puskas Award: Marcin Oleksy

The Best FIFA Women's Coach: Sarina Wiegman

The Best FIFA Men's Coach: Lionel Scaloni

FIFA Fair Play Award: Luka Lochoshvili

FIFA Fan Award: Argentina fans

The Best FIFA Women's Player: Alexia Putellas

The Best FIFA Men's Player: Lionel Messi

FIFA FIFPRO Women's World 11: Christiane Endler, Lucy Bronze, Mapi Leon, Wendie Renard, Leah Williamson, Lena Oberdorf, Alexia Putellas, Keira Walsh, Sam Kerr & Beth Mead, Alex Morgan

FIFA FIFPRO Men's World 11: Thibaut Courtois, Joao Cancelo, Virgil van Dijk, Achraf Hakimi, Casemiro, Kevin De Bruyne, Luka Modric, Karim Benzema, Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe & Lionel Messi