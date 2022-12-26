Lionel Messi Receives Gigantic Offer For The 'bisht' He Wore While Lifting World Cup 2022

Argentine football legend Lionel Messi has been offered $1 million for the black cloak (Bisht) he was wearing during the trophy presentation at the final of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. The gigantic offer has been made by an Omani lawyer and Member of Parliament, Ahmed Al Barwani, who took to his official Twitter handle to propose the generous amount. As per the current conversion rate, the offer stands at INR 8.2 crores.

"My friend Messi...From the Sultanate of Oman, I congratulate you for winning the World Cup Qatar 2022. Prince @TamimBinHamad dazzled me as he presented you with the Arabic Bisht, the symbol of magnanimity and wisdom. I'm offering you a million dollars for you to give me that Bisht," Al Barwani wrote on Twitter.

Messi was handed the black cloak to wear as it is part of the tradition in Qatar. It is a ceremonial 'Bisht' cloak usually worn at formal events. Messi was draped in the cloak by the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, who himself was seen wearing one during the presentation ceremony. It was only after Messi wore the Bisht, he was handed the World Cup trophy, the moment he had been waiting for so long.

Argentina vs France

As far as the final is concerned, Argentina defeated France 4-2 on penalties to win their third World Cup title. Messi scored a brace in the game, including the opening goal in the 23rd minute. Angel Di Maria scored the second goal for Argentina to put the 2-0 up at halftime. After the break, French forward Kylian Mbappe scored two back-to-back goals in the 80th and 81st minutes to force extra time. Both Messi and Mbappe scored one goal each in the additional time to level the score and take the game into penalty shootouts.

Argentina beat France on penalties to win the World Cup after 36 years. Messi was later named the player of the tournament for his outstanding performances throughout the competition. He also became the first player in the world to win two Golden Ball awards in the tournament's history. Messi had won the player of the tournament award in the 2014 World Cup despite Argentina losing the final to Germany. Messi has also become the player with the most appearances, most minutes, and most goal contributions in World Cup history.

Image: Twitter/@AhmedSAlbarwani