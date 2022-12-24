Lionel Messi Sends Signed Jersey For BCCI Secy Jay Shah After World Cup Win In Qatar

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah recently received a signed jersey from Argentina's World Cup-winning player Lionel Messi. Messi won the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar after beating defending champions France in the final. Former India cricketer Pragyan Ojha took to his official Instagram handle to share a picture alongside Jay Shah holding Messi's signed jersey from the World Cup.

"#GOAT sends his best wishes & signed match jersey for jay bhai! What a humble personality. Hopefully I will get one for myself…. Soon," Ojha captioned the post on Instagram.

Jay Shah had wished Messi and the Argentina squad after they won the World Cup last Sunday. Shah took to his official Twitter handle to congratulate Argentina for winning their third World Cup, calling it a "well-deserved victory". "What an incredible game of football! Both teams played extraordinarily well but congratulations to Argentina for winning their 3rd #FIFAWorldCup! A well-deserved victory," Shah's tweet read.

What an incredible game of football! Both teams played extraordinarily well but congratulations to Argentina for winning their 3rd #FIFAWorldCup! A well-deserved victory. pic.twitter.com/3J2z7hlxGQ — Jay Shah (@JayShah) December 18, 2022

Argentina vs France

Argentina won the World Cup after defeating France 4-2 on penalties. Messi scored two goals in the game to help his side win their maiden world championship title in 36 years. Messi opened the scoring for Argentina as he converted a penalty in the 28th minute. Angel Di Maria scored the second goal for the South American side to put them 2-0 up at halftime. Argentina were looking favourites to win the tournament before Kylian Mbappe scored back-to-back goals to level the score and force extra time.

Messi and Mbappe netted a goal each in extra time to keep the score level and take the game into penalty shootouts. France missed two consecutive penalties to hand Argentina the World Cup trophy. Messi was named the player of the tournament for his outstanding performances. Messi finished the World Cup as the second-highest goal-scorer after France's Mbappe.

Image: PTI/AP