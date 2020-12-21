Pele Congratulates Messi On Equaling Single-club Goal Record, Barcelona Captain Responds

Spanish giants Barcelona were forced to settle for a draw against Valencia after bagging the lead in the game, courtesy of Lionel Messi's splendid effort in the extra time of the first half. Although the team were disgruntled with the draw, Messi had some reason to rejoice and celebrate as he achieved a spectacular milestone, equalling Pele's single-club goal record. And the Brazilian football legend sent out a heartwarming message on the occasion.

Also Read | Lionel Messi equals THIS unique record of legendary Pele during Barcelona-Valencia clash

Messi heads home to equal Pele record for single club

Messi was one goal shy of equalling Pele's record of most goals for a single club. The Brazil football great had netted 643 goals for Santos. And the six-time Ballon d'Or winner got the opportunity to match up the tally when Barcelona were awarded a spot-kick, but he went on to miss it.

Valencia were already ahead in the game at Camp Nou, with Mouctar Diakhaby having bagged the opener. But Jordi Alba plunged on to the ball after Messi missed the spot kick, crossing it towards the Argentine. Messi headed home the equaliser to rake up the same number of goals as that of Pele.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi and Neymar make list of top 10 highest-paid celebrities in 2020

Pele's heartwarming message on Messi goals' achievement with Barcelona

Following the milestone, Pele took to social media to congratulate Messi on his achievement. "When your heart overflows with love, it is difficult to change your path. Like you, I know what it's like to love wearing the same shirt every day. Like you, I know that there is nothing better than the place we feel at home."

He went on to congratulate the 33-year-old club captain for his historic record, more so for his beautiful career at Barcelona. "Stories like ours, of loving the same club for so long, unfortunately, will be increasingly rare in football. I admire you very much", added the three-time World Cup winner.

Messi could not hold on to himself and sent out a reply for the Brazil great. His post when translated read as, "Thank you so much for your loving message. It was really nice to see what those words mean coming from someone as legendary as you were. Sending you a big hug."

Also Read | Lionel Messi's current salary 'not affordable', claims Barcelona presidential candidate

Barcelona climb to the fifth spot in LaLiga standings

Despite the epic Messi record, Barcelona went on to drop points against Valencia at home. The Catalan giants now sit fifth in the LaLiga standings, having racked up 21 points in 13 games. Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid lead the charts with 29 points, albeit a game in hand.

Also Read | Messi's kind gesture wins hearts, stops by to hand over jersey to a fan after Barca win

Image courtesy: Pele Instagram