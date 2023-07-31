Lionel Messi Pays Homage To Diego Maradona As He Introduces New Argentina Jersey

Lionel Messi never fails to stay out of the limelight. The Argentine star created history by joining Inter Miami in the MLS and showcasing outstanding performances in his first 2 games. Messi scored a beautiful last-minute freekick against Cruz Azul and a brace on his first start with Miami against Atlanta United.

3 things you need to know

Messi won 7 Ballon d’Ors in his career so far

Messi is the favourite to win the upcoming Ballon d’Or

Messi led Argentina to their third World Cup title in Qatar in December 2022

Lionel Messi's Diego Maradona tribute in the United States

On his Instagram story on July 31, 2023, Lionel Messi was seen wearing a retro Argentina kit from 1994, which was famously worn by Diego Maradona. Messi honoured Maradona by sporting an old-school Argentina World Cup uniform. Both football greats experienced success on a worldwide scale.

Diego Maradona won the 1986 FIFA World Cup with Argentina and was regarded as the greatest footballer of that time. Messi repeated a similar historical moment when he led Argentina to win the FIFA World Cup in 2022, beating a star-studded French team. Messi made the gesture in remembrance of Maradona's final FIFA World Cup participation, which took place in the USA 29 years ago. Maradona's sudden death in November 2020 cemented his place among the greatest football players in history.

Will Lionel Messi play in the FIFA World Cup 20 in the USA, Canada, and Mexico?

After winning the FIFA World Cup 2022, the Argentine star cleared the fact that the Qatar World Cup was his last ever world competition with Argentina, he stated:

I think not. This was my last World Cup. I'll see how things go, but not in principle, I won't go to the next World Cup.

However, Leo still continues to play for the National Team and is anticipated to play in the Copa America 2024, which could be his last-ever tournament with Argentina. The 36-year-old has scored 103 goals in 175 matches. The player ended his European football career at the top level, playing for top clubs like FC Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain. Now reunited with his former Barca players, Busquets and Alaba, Messi starts a new journey with Miami.