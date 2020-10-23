Lionel Messi Posing A Barrier To Griezmann Expressing Himself, Claims Arsene Wenger

French superstar Antoine Griezmann hasn't been his usual self since his move to Barcelona in 2019. The former Atletico Madrid forward has struggled to string together a run of form under three subsequent managers at the Nou Camp, with fans expressing their dissatisfaction over his performances. However, Arsenal's iconic former manager Arsene Wenger has pinned the blame for Griezmann's debacle on club legend Lionel Messi.

Arsene Wenger urges Ronald Koeman to play Griezmann as a striker

Speaking to beIN Sports, Wenger claimed that playing away from their natural position for a long period has a detrimental impact on the form of a player. Indeed, Griezmann, who played and succeeded as a striker at Wanda Metropolitano has been frequently deployed on the wings at Barcelona. His position on the wing hasn't proved fruitful for the World Cup-winning Frenchman.

Wenger believes that a player accepts a position other than his natural role initially but gets discouraged over a period of time if he feels he is unable to express his qualities. Wenger went on to offer a piece of advice to Barca manager Ronald Koeman, asserting that the manager should play Griezmann in the centre.

Arsene Wenger pins blame on Lionel Messi ahead of El Clasico 2020

The 2018 World Cup winner has a great work rate and possesses precision in his passes, said the former Arsenal manager. But there's trouble for the Frenchman, insists Wenger. Griezmann could offer goals for Barcelona, but the frontline appears congested in the presence of Messi, which is why he struggles to produce anything in front of goal.

In his first LaLiga campaign with Barcelona, Griezmann netted nine goals and registered four assists in 35 appearances. In all, he scored 15 goals the previous season; a steep decline in his form since his move to the Camp Nou. While Koeman initially waxed lyrical about deploying Griezmann in his preferred position, things have yet to click for the former Atletico Madrid main man.

Messi and Griezmann to start El Clasico 2020?

Although Koeman hinted a pivotal role for the 29-year-old, he did not bag a single minute in the Champions League opener. Moreover, the return of Philippe Coutinho after the completion of his loan spell from Bayern Munich and the rise of Ansu Fati has further spelt trouble for Griezmann. It remains to be seen if Messi and Griezmann start together in the El Clasico showdown that on Saturday.

Image courtesy: fifa.com, Barcelona Instagram