Real Madrid Legend Takes A Dig A Barcelona Forward Griezmann Ahead Of El Clasico

Since his move to Barcelona from Atletico Madrid in 2019, Antoine Griezmann hasn't really been able to replicate the stellar form he displayed under Diego Simeone. The France international was slammed by the Twitterati after his unconvincing form in Barcelona's victory against Ferencvaros in the Champions League. With El Clasico around the corner, his form is a cause of concern for manager Ronald Koeman and Real Madrid legend Guti has now taken a cheeky jibe at the 2018 World Cup winner.

Griezmann's struggles at Barcelona continue

Griezmann struggled under Ernesto Valverde and subsequently under Quique Setien in his debut season. The arrival of Koeman was expected to bring in some relief for the striker with the Dutch tactician expressing faith in his ability to partner Lionel Messi in various interviews. Those claims, like Griezmann's initial promise, have fizzled out.

Koeman's style of play appears to have not suited Griezmann and his form is a reflection of the same. Real Madrid legend Guti seems to have taken notice of his situation and took a dig at the striker ahead of the highly-anticipated El Clasico. As quoted by Goal, Guti was asked about his preferred signings for Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Guti mocks Griezmann ahead of El Clasico

The former Spanish midfielder claimed that he would want Los Blancos to sign the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar duo of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. For Barcelona, Guti wouldn't want to sign any player. Instead, he expects Griezmann to continue at the Camp Nou.

Guti's 'appeal' to Griezmann wasn't as straightforward as it sounds. The former midfielder appeared to mock the Frenchman by insinuating that his performances for Barcelona are underwhelming and his stay at the club will help Real Madrid one way or another. With four appearances already, the former Atletico Madrid superstar is yet to score for Barcelona this season.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid live: El Clasico to go down on October 24

The El Clasico that is to be played on Saturday will see two disgruntled sides clash in LaLiga. Although Barcelona managed a thumping victory in the Champions League, Lionel Messi's relatively poor form is a cause of concern for Ronald Koeman. Real Madrid have bigger problems at hand after two consecutive defeats and problems at back.

Image courtesy: Barcelona Instagram