Lionel Messi Quarantined At Isolated Barcelona Mansion With Football Pitch, Gym And Pool

Football News

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi has been self-quarantined at his luxurious mansion amid the risk and spread of the Coronavirus outbreak.

Lionel Messi

The Lionel Messi quarantine news comes as no real surprise following the Coronavirus update. The Lionel Messi Barcelona mansion is the place to be for the Argentine and his family. The Lionel Messi quarantine is followed after Barcelona announced they would suspend all training activities. But football fans are curious to know 'does Lionel Messi have Coronavirus'? following the spread of the deadly disease despite being held up in the Lionel Messi Barcelona mansion.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi) on

Lionel Messi Barcelona mansion: Lionel Messi quarantine

The Barcelona squad recently took action following the suspension of La Liga due to Coronavirus. But besides the Lionel Messi quarantine, the remainder of the Barcelona players have also isolated themselves amid the fear of the widely spreading disease. 

ALSO READ: What Happens If The Premier League Is Suspended? Will Liverpool Win The Title?

Lionel Messi Barcelona mansion: Lionel Messi quarantine

The Lionel Messi quarantine is taking place in the Lionel Messi Barcelona mansion as the 32-year-old is continuing his workout and training from home. The Lionel Messi quarantine will give the Ballon D'Or winner some much-needed rest following the gruelling footballing schedule. Barcelona are currently two points ahead of 2nd placed Real Madrid on the La Liga table.

ALSO READ: Brazil Slow To Act In Sport On Coronavirus

Does Lionel Messi have Coronavirus?

Plenty of fans across the globe are worried about the answer to the question, 'Does Lionel Messi have Coronavirus'? Following isolation and quarantined news of the Barcelona players. However, neither Barcelona nor Lionel Messi have confirmed that the Argentine international has Coronavirus. 

ALSO READ: Newcastle Boss Steve Bruce Tells Players To Stay At Home

Coronavirus live updates

The deadly Coronavirus has already claimed the lives of over 5,000 people across the world and governments are now taking drastic measures to ensure the spread of the Coronavirus is under control.

ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo Issues First Statement Amid Novel Coronavirus Pandemic

 

