Cristiano Ronaldo Issues First Statement Amid Novel Coronavirus Pandemic

Amid the rising deadly Coronavirus scare, ace Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo on Friday issued a statement urging everyone to follow World Health Organisation's advisory issued to contain the virus. Taking to social media, Ronaldo stated that the world is going through a very difficult moment which demands 'utmost care' and 'attention' from everyone. The Juventus winger is currently under self-isolation as a precautionary measure.

Furthermore, in his statement on Friday, Ronaldo also stated that protecting human life must come above any other interests and expressed solidarity with his Juventus teammate Daniele Rugani who has been tested positive for Coronavirus.

"I would like to send my thoughts to everyone who has lost someone close to them, my solidarity to those who are fighting the virus, like my teammate Daniele Rugani and my continued support to the amazing health professionals putting their own lives at risk to help save others," wrote Cristiano in his Instagram post.

Ronaldo quarantined?

Earlier, rumours of Ronaldo being quarantined due to Coronavirus had been doing rounds after his visit to hometown. The rumours were, however, squashed by President of the Madeira regional government Miguel Albuquerque who stated that Ronaldo was visiting his ailing mother and could not return to Italy due to the restrictions imposed by the Italian government.

Dybala under isolation

Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus teammate Paulo Dybala also squashed rumours of being infected as he stated that he is under voluntary isolation amid the Coronavirus outbreak. Taking to Twitter, the forward thanked fans for their messages and stated that his isolation was voluntary to reduce the spread of the Juventus Coronavirus problem.

Serie A suspended for two weeks

Serie A has been suspended until April 3 due to the Coronavirus outbreak in Italy. The virus has so far infected 15,113 people and claimed 1,016 lives in the country. LaLiga and Eredivisie soon followed Serie A in suspending football as a precautionary measure. The knockout fixtures of the Champions League and Europa League were also affected, with Valencia vs Atalanta and PSG vs Dortmund being played behind closed doors. Roma vs Sevilla and Getafe vs Inter stand suspended, while the Real Madrid vs Manchester City match also stands postponed.

