Lionel Messi Has Agreed For Record £623m Deal To Join Man City After Crunch Talks?

Earlier this month, Lionel Messi handed in a shock transfer request to Barcelona and ever since then, Lionel Messi's future has been all over the news with pundits of the game constantly guessing where the player's next move would be. Amidst all this, the Argentinan football head Alberto Fernandez had reached out to Barcelona star Lionel Messi, asking the player to return to the country and reunite with boyhood club Newell's Old Boys. On the other hand, VFB Stuttgart fans are raising funds online to be able to meet the release clause price for La Pulga.

Barcelona icon Lionel Messi's father Jorge Messi has now arrived in the Spanish city to discuss with Bartomeu and finalize an exit strategy for a move away from the Camp Nou. The six-time Ballon d’Or winner continues to be firm on his demand of leaving the club where he spent more than two decades and Jorge has flown in to discuss the Messi transfer saga.

Also Read | Lionel Messi Could Face £1.1m Fine And Suspension Over Legal Battle Against Barcelona

Football transfer news: Lionel Messi's move to Manchester City gets closer?

The Messi to City possibility was always spoken about ever since the Messi transfer story came up and recent reports seem to report that Premier League heavyweights Manchester City want to land the Barcelona icon and are willing to pay Bartomeu the amount that the club demands for. Since beginning of this football transfer news breaking out, FC Barcelona have maintained that Lionel Messi will be allowed to leave but any team wanting to avail the player's services should pay Barcelona the entire release clause fee that is estimated to be at £623 million.

As per reports from 'Record Sport,' Lionel Messi is all set to hold advanced talks with the club on Wednesday in which he will hope to decide his future. Record Sport further states that a mega-money deal has been lined up and an agreement has been reached between Manchester City and the 33-year-old Atomic Flea.

I can’t believe ANY Club would agree to such an outrageous contract, imagine over City players reaction



Lionel Messi ‘agrees Man City contract worth £623MILLION’ as his dad flies to Barcelona for showdown transfer talks



⁦@SkySportsNews⁩ @Lbc https://t.co/Q4ldbhbpgQ — stavros (@Greekboy8) September 2, 2020

Lionel Messi To Quit Barcelona? Argentinian Could Seek New Challenge After 2-8 Bayern Loss



Lionel Messi has reportedly agreed to a five-year deal with the City Football Group and if and when that happens it would undoubtedly be the biggest deals in the history of the game. The report states that the Messi transfer is set to see Leo spend three seasons at the Etihad before joining City Football Group's Major League Soccer side New York City FC for the remaining two years.

Meanwhile, new Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman believes firmly that if Lionel Messi does not want to stay with the Spanish giants, it would be better to let him leave and sort this out as soon as possible. The new boss has begun training for the new season and will want all dark clouds to be cleared as he will look to challenge for the title and other silverware.

Also Read | Messi To Newell's Old Boys? Argentina President Requests Barcelona Star To Mark Return

Also Read | Lionel Messi's First & Last Barcelona Goal Goes Viral As Fans Laud Departing Icon

(Image Credits: AP)