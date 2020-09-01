Lionel Messi Could Face £1.1m Fine And Suspension Over Legal Battle Against Barcelona

As the standoff between Barcelona and Lionel Messi continues, club sources speaking to the media confirmed that the attacker missed the club’s first training session on Monday. The news of the training boycott comes soon after it was revealed that the player had failed to turn up for the COVID-19 tests scheduled at the club’s training ground before the start of the season on Sunday. Now the latest report covering the Messi transfer news has suggested that the player faces serious punishment for his actions.

Also Read: Messi Transfer: Barcelona Fire Law Firm For 'disloyalty' And 'conflict Of Interest'

Messi free agent antics could see the player fined

According to media reports, missing the mandatory coronavirus test and subsequently the club’s first training session can be classified as ‘serious offences’. As a result, Lionel Messi may be subjected to a series of penalties for his misdemeanours. Barcelona believe that the player is still contracted with the club and therefore has to side with "with the collective agreement of LaLiga and the Association of Spanish Footballers". Marca mentioned that according to the document, a ‘serious offence is said to occur when the player abandons work for two occasions without a fair reason.

❗Messi could face a 25% salary cut if he doesn't show up for tomorrow's training session. [cadena ser] pic.twitter.com/L4Y1I6t7RE — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) August 29, 2020

Also Read: Messi Transfer Request REJECTED? Barcelona Chief Bartomeu Clings On To €700m Clause

By missing the COVID-19 test and the first training session, Lionel Messi has already committed the offence and it could lead to the forward being reprimanded for his actions. A third absence could see Lionel Messi fined 25% of his salary, or have 11 days of his salary withdrawn. The two options in question could see Lionel Messi fined upwards of £1 million for his actions. Lionel Messi earns £54 million a year at Barca, which makes a quarter of his monthly wage come at around £1.1 million.

The other option in which he is docked 11 days of his salary would see Lionel Messi lose out on a payment of roughly £1.6 million since the forward makes around £148,000 a day. In a more serious punishment, a ‘total suspension’ could also be given to the player. However, it is believed that the Barcelona board is not keen to punish their star forward, in fear of making the Messi vs Barcelona issue worse.

Also Read: Messi Transfer: Man City Prepare 5-year, €750 MILLION Blockbuster Deal For Barcelona Star

Messi free agent issue at the centre of Messi vs Barcelona debacle

While Lionel Messi wants to leave the club and is strongly linked with a reunion with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, the Barcelona board is keen to pacify the forward in an attempt to prevent a Messi transfer. The forward, having conveyed his intentions to leave via burofax last week, believes he has activated a clause that allows him to leave for free and is now essentially a free agent. However, the Barcelona board disagree with the player’s stance, believing that the captain is still contracted with the club. Even LaLiga recently put out a statement siding with the club, indicating that a transfer will only be possible with the Messi release clause of £623 million being paid in full.

Also Read: Lionel Messi's Father To Meet Bartomeu As Barcelona Legend Pushes For Man City Move

Image Courtesy: Lionel Messi Instagram