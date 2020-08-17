Lionel Messi To Quit Barcelona? Argentinian Could Seek New Challenge After 2-8 Bayern Loss

Lionel Messi has reportedly told Barcelona he wants to leave the club immediately not wait until the expiry of his contract in 2021. In the wake of Barcelona's humiliating 8-2 loss against Bayern Munich, the Argentine is ready to leave the club as he is apparently frustrated with the lack of direction at the club. Premier League side Manchester City is rumoured to be interested in bringing Messi to England in order to reunite with former boss Pep Guardiola.

Is Messi leaving Barcelona?

The news comes from Brazilian journalist Marcelo Bechler, who was the first to report Neymar's world-record sale to Paris Saint Germain. As per the journalist, Lionel Messi is said to feel "isolated" at the club after repeatedly failing in the Champions League. In addition to this season's embarrassing loss to Bayern, Barca exited the tournament after collapsing against AS Roma and Liverpool FC in the past two seasons.

Lionel Messi reportedely wants to leave Barcelona this summer and not in 2021 according to @marcelobechler (who broke the Neymar to PSG news.)



Imagine he ends up in the Prem 😳 pic.twitter.com/F6rmIJZV3B — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) August 16, 2020

Their failure at the continental stage coupled with losing the LaLiga title to Real Madrid this season has reportedly pushed the Argentine over the edge. It is important to be noted that Messi is contracted to the Catalan club until June 2021 and his buyout clause stands at a whopping €700 million.

Messi transfer rumours

Manchester City and Serie A's Inter Milan are said to be interested in luring Messi out of Barcelona. If reports are to be believed, Manchester City are in pole position to land the six-time Ballon d'Or winner if he leaves Camp Nou in the upcoming transfer window. While a reunion with Pep Guardiola is said to be added advantage, Man City also have the financial muscle to afford Messi's astronomical wage demands and possibly even offer him a pay-rise on his current €565,000-a-week salary. Experts have also backed Man City to do everything in their power to lure him to the Etihad should an opportunity arise.

Meanwhile, fans on social media are busy linking Messi to practically every club on the planet:

Messi has put in a transfer request because he wants to be part of the Arteta revolution. Loan with option on the cards #arsenal pic.twitter.com/4wnCxXhydP — Kwikky's left foot (@fit_kwik_) August 16, 2020

Welcome to Flamengo Lionel Messi - Goals, Skills and Tricks ●▪︎▪︎ — Rafa Njr (@Rageoli) August 16, 2020

Welcome Lionel Messi pic.twitter.com/ILRR1rRW4Z — Dele Alli 🗯 (@dele_all1) August 16, 2020

How convenient that once rumors start flying that Aubameyang has signed a new contract, and we are close to Gabriel Magalhaes, Messi suddenly wants to leave Barca. I guess he wants to join a real football club pic.twitter.com/18LzchvGn6 — Pablo Mari (@ArsenalBlog6) August 16, 2020

Lowkey want Messi to join Real Madrid like Figo did out of sheer pettiness. The banter would be unreal. — Ibrahim (@IamIbrahimKhan) August 16, 2020

Hazard x Benzema x Messi 🤔 — Don Benzema (@MitchMatyana) August 16, 2020

Here we go! The New Messi Era, in the making. pic.twitter.com/eg2cBfnJdn — Avaboobs619 (@avaboobs619) August 17, 2020

Lionel Messi has played his entire senior career at Barcelona, having made his debut back in 2004. In 16 seasons with the club, the 33-year-old scored a whopping 634 goals in 731 games. 10 LaLiga titles, four Champions League titles and a host of other accolades, easily makes him one of the most successful football players ever.

(Image Credits: Barcelona Twitter Handle)