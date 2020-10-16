Lionel Messi Says He's 'less Obsessed With Scoring Goals' As He Focuses More On Team Play

Barcelona legend Lionel Messi is widely regarded as one of the greatest goalscorers of all time. The 33-year-old holds numerous goal-scoring records for Barcelona and Argentina. However, in an interview with Garganta Poderosa, Lionel Messi has now revealed that he is less obsessed with finding the back of the net.

Barcelona news: Lionel Messi talks about change in playing style

Over the past few years, Lionel Messi’s playmaking abilities have come to the fore. Last year, the Argentine broke the record for most assists registered in a single LaLiga season as he set up 21 goals for his teammates. Now, in an interview with the magazine, Lionel Messi has admitted that his focus will be on becoming a team player rather than scoring goals for his side. During the chat, Lionel Messi conceded that he is less focused with goals at this stage of his career. The Barcelona captain also revealed that he now tries to contribute as much as he can to the team's effort.

🎙[Ole] | Lionel Messi: "Today I am not obsessed with scoring goals but with helping my team." pic.twitter.com/rY0SGBsy9e — BarçaTimes (@BarcaTimes) October 15, 2020

The latest comments made by Lionel Messi echo similar claims made by the star at the start of the year. Speaking to DAZN, the attacker had conceded that he has started to think less and less about goals, as he looks to be more of a creator rather than a finisher at this stage in his career. Expounding on his statement, Lionel Messi said that while he likes scoring and will take all the chances he gets on the pitch, he has never been obsessed with it. While concluding, Lionel Messi explained that the change in his playing style is a part of his growth as a player.

Lionel Messi stats revisited

16 years ago, Lionel 𝐌essi made his LaLiga debut. Since data was collected in 2006-07:



𝐌ost goals

𝐌ost assists

𝐌ost chances created

𝐌ost shots on target

𝐌ost take-ons completed

𝐌ost goals from outside the box

𝐌ost goals from direct free-kicks



It's LeoLiga now. pic.twitter.com/FrUN8mYGH3 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 16, 2020

Lionel Messi has already scored one goal and set up another two in LaLiga this season. The 33-year-old is Barcelona’s record goalscorer, with the Argentine finding the back of the net 635 times in 724 games. Lionel Messi’s assist record for the club is remarkable as well, having set up 279 goals for his teammates. Lionel Messi has a similar record when it comes to the national team, scoring 71 goals in 140 games for Argentina.

Image Credits: Lionel Messi Instagram