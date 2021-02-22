Lionel Messi Schools Teammates In Training, Video From 2019 Resurfaces: Watch

Barcelona legend Lionel Messi has had a scintillating career ever since his debut with the club in 2004. The 33-year-old is known for his magical skills on the field, with opponents often apprehensive of facing him. Notably, his teammates aren't immune to Messi's skills which leaves the players humiliated. A video dating back to 2019 has again come to the fore which displays his impeccable skills in training.

Viral Messi video invites epic reactions from fans

A training video has gone viral on the internet. Messi is seen involved in a keep-ball session alongside the likes of Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Sergio Busquets and Frenkie de Jong. These footballers appear to witness the Argentine forward's greatness as he eases past his teammates to net the ball.

Messi makes his teammates look like schoolboys 😭



In the video, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner appears to have struck three goals with utmost ease, netting two of those from the half-way mark. Fans took to Twitter after watching the viral video, heaping praise on the Argentine. One Twitterati highlighted that he is playing against some of the best defenders in the world but is acting like "it is Sunday in the park."

Barcelona held by Cadiz in Camp Nou as Messi bags another record

Messi, after being included in the line up against Cadiz, went on to register another impeccable record to his name. The Argentina international has now managed 506 appearances in LaLiga, breaking the previous record set out by his former teammate and Al-Sadd manager Xavi Hernandez. He is now the most capped player for Barcelona in the Spanish top-flight.

Despite scoring the opener against Cadiz, Messi could not succeed in rounding up a win for Ronald Koeman. The club captain scored from the spot in the 32nd minute after Barcelona were awarded a penalty following a foul on Pedri. Even as the Blaugrana appeared to be heading towards a narrow victory, Clement Lenglet committed a defensive error to hand a penalty to Cadiz. Alex Hernandez went on to bag the equaliser in the 89th minute.

LaLiga table update as Atletico Madrid still firm at top

A victory would have turned out fruitful for Barcelona, cutting down the current LaLiga leaders Atletico Madrid's lead to six points. But the Catalan giants now sit third in the LaLiga table with 47 points in 53 games. Koeman's men trail by eight points to the Rojiblancos. Barcelona next play Elche on Wednesday.

