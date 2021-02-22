Bruno Fernandes Has Scored & Assisted In 7 League Games This Season; Beats Messi & Ronaldo

Manchester United succeeded in extending their unbeaten streak to seven games across all competitions when they managed a thrilling win over Newcastle United. The Premier League fixture saw the Red Devils continue their fine form after a scintillating win over Real Sociedad in the Europa League. Bruno Fernandes slotted from the spot against Newcastle United to set out a splendid record to his name, a feat that Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are yet to achieve this season.

Man United vs Newcastle: Saint-Maxim cancels Rashford's opener

Marcus Rashford bagged the lead in the 30th minute following a solo effort to strike the ball between the legs of Emil Krafth. But Magpies striker Allan Saint-Maxim equalised six minutes later. Harry Maguire failed to clear the ball following a Newcastle cross only for the striker to latch on to the ball to slot it home.

Man United did not succumb under pressure despite conceding the equaliser. In the 57th minute, Nemanja Matic passed the ball towards Bruno Fernandes, who further directed it towards Daniel James. The Wales international went on to net it past the keeper to put his side in the driving seat for the second time in the game.

Epic Bruno Fernandes stats which Messi, Ronaldo are yet to achieve this season

Rashford latched on to a loose ball in the 75th minute before attempting to hit it at the post. But he fell on the floor following a Joe Willock challenge. The referee was quick to point at the spot, with Fernandes stepping up for the penalty kick. The Portuguese midfielder doubled the advantage for the OId Trafford outfit after calmly netting in the corner.

𝘼𝙣𝙤𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧 goal.

𝘼𝙣𝙤𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧 assist (😉)



Both in the same league game for the seventh time this season.



🇵🇹🎩 pic.twitter.com/VMqAG8jwzZ — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 21, 2021

Fernandes ended the game with a goal and an assist to his credit. This is his seventh game in the Premier League this season that he has managed to get on the scoresheet while also bagging an assist, according to Opta. Interestingly, no other player, including the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have succeeded in racking up such numbers this season.

Man United sit second in Premier League table

The former Sporting Lisbon midfielder has now racked up six goals in the previous six games across all competitions. In all, he has netted 22 times in 37 appearances this season, while also adding 13 assists to his tally. Man United, meanwhile, continue to sit in the second spot in the Premier League table, with a 10-point deficit over current leaders Man City. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men next play Real Sociedad in the second leg of the round of 32 of the Europa League.

Image courtesy: Barcelona, Bruno Fernandes, Cristiano Ronaldo Twitter