Man Utd Star Marcus Rashford Chooses Country Over Club, World Cup Over Champions League

The 2019-20 Premier League season has been suspended due to the massive coronavirus outbreak in the UK. There is no information as to when the league will resume as Premier League players continue to follow government protocols and train indoors. Man Utd star Marcus Rashford has been stepping up his rehabilitation as he nears peak fitness amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that has gripped the globe.

Man Utd starlet Marcus Rashford's England highlight reel

Marcus Rashford for England NT 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



RT's appreciated as always.



pic.twitter.com/pQpZPvDWUg — 🦎 (@ShameIessFC) March 25, 2020

Man Utd star Marcus Rashford chooses country over club

England forward would rather win World Cup than Champions League

Rashford: "Win the World Cup with England or Champions League with #mufc? The World Cup. It's a difficult question." #mulive [br] — utdreport (@utdreport) April 1, 2020

Marcus Rashford, who represented England at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, recently made headlines as helped feed over 400,000 kids in Manchester by raising almost £100,000 through donations. In a recent interview, the Man Utd star was asked if he would prefer to lift the World Cup with England or the Champions League trophy with the Red Devils. Rashford admitted that it was a difficult question but ultimately opted to go with the first option.

Marcus Rashford eager to win a trophy with England national team

Rashford: “We [England] should definitely win a trophy, at least one. If we don’t, it will be disappointing for me, because I believe in the manager and the players. It feels like the right time to win something. We’ll give it our best shot at the Euros.” #mufc [FourFourTwo] pic.twitter.com/U2cHYCh7BG — United District (@UtdDistrict) March 2, 2020

