Lionel Messi scores brilliant goal for PSG to surpass Ronaldo's MASSIVE record - WATCH

Almost Two decades have passed but the race between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo is still existent. While appearing for PSG in the final Ligue 1 game of the 2022/23 season on Saturday Messi scored a goal that took him past Ronaldo. Paris-Saint Germain drew with Strasbourg on Matchday 37 and were declared undisputed in the title race.

Lionel Messi's sublime left-footed strike opened the scoring for PSG on Saturday against Strasbourg. It was once again the familiar duo of Kylian Mbappe and Messi that produced the goal. However, the lead that came courtesy of the goal was short-lived as the home side soon brought the score to level terms. 1-1 was the score at full time, and with it, Parisians have taken an unassailable lead in the Ligue 1 table.

Lionel Messi scores brilliant goal for PSG to surpass Ronaldo's MASSIVE record

While the match turned out to be memorable for PSG, it proved to be monumental for Lionel Messi as well. The goal was Argentine's 496th in Europe's top 5 leagues, a tally which is one more than the Portuguese Superstar's 495. Moreover, as PSG won its 11th Ligue 1 title, it was Messi's 42nd, a number that puts him in a parallel position with former Barcelona teammate Davi Alves. Here's the goal that is the bearer of all such developments.

𝗛𝗜𝗦𝗧𝗢𝗥𝗜𝗖 𝗚𝗢𝗔𝗟



Mbappé 🇫🇷 assists Messi 🇦🇷 for his 496th career goal in Europe!

The goal could be Messi's last in the PSG colors as the world cup winner is expected to leave the club this summer. However, nothing concrete can be stated about this subject at this point. There's interest from Saudi Arabia and a return to FC Barcelona is also highly probable. What do you think? Where is Lionel Messi headed this summer?

As for Messi vs Ronaldo, the debate will continue to see the light of the day. It is a posibility that the fans' ambition of seeing the two GOATs play together could finally come to life. If it happens then it will be a spectacle to watch.