Emiliano Martinez Recreates Controversial World Cup Scene After Argentina Vs Curacao Match

Argentina earned a thumping 7-0 win against Curacao during the international friendly match as the home crowd watched Lionel Messi script history to surpass 100 goals in International football. While four other players scored goals in the match, the Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Marinez made headlines for a gesture he pulled off after the game. Following the conclusion of the match, the Argentine players paid tribute to the home crowd, with each player holding a replica World Cup trophy.

What happened next left the football world surprised as Martinez was seen recreating his controversial gesture during the prize presentation ceremony. The 32-year-old was chosen as the Best Goalkeeper at the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar. As he received the award after Argentina’s 4-3 win against France on penalties in the summit clash, Martinez was seen performing a gesture on the stage, which was considered to be obscene by many.

Argentine players join Emiliano Martinez during the controversial celebrations

Meanwhile, coming back to the Argentina vs Curacao match on Tuesday night, Martinez was joined by a few of his Argentine team members as they together recreated the previous celebration. The video of the players recreating the gesture was quick to go viral among fans and became a heated topic of discussion. Here’s a look at the celebrations after the Lionel Messi-led team's match.

Emiliano Martinez's celebrations at FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Emiliano Martinez became a controversial figure due to his controversial celebrations in the aftermath of Argentina's title triumph at the FIFA World Cup 2022. As reported earlier, Martinez repeatedly targeted insults at French football superstar Kylian Mbappe during the World Cup victory celebrations. Moments after Argentina lifted the marquee trophy, the goalkeeper was heard using unfavorable remarks for the 24-year-old French superstar.

In the viral dressing room celebrations, the team was heard singing, “a minute’s silence for” before leaving a gap for Martinez to shout, “Poor Mbappe!”. Later during the team’s victory parade in Buenos Aires, Argentina, the 30-year-old goalkeeper was seen holding a doll with Mbappe’s face over it. Martinez received the Golden Gloves award at the World Cup presentation ceremony, while Mbappe won the Golden Boot for being the highest scorer of the tournament.